The World's Leading Intelligence Summit Returns to London for Predict 2023

Recorded Future Unveils Key Note Lineup for Annual Summit Showcasing the "The Future of Intelligence"

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future , the world's largest intelligence company, today announced the keynote speaker lineup for its global, annual intelligence summit, PREDICT 2023 , being held November 14 in London, GB at Kings Place. Focused on "Securing Tomorrow: The Future of Intelligence," PREDICT 2023's final global installment in London brings together thought leaders and innovators from both public and private sectors to discuss the present threat landscape and future trajectory of intelligence.

(PRNewsfoto/Recorded Future) (PRNewswire)

The speaker lineup for PREDICT London 2023 includes:

The Rt Hon Tom Tugendhat MBE VR MP , Security Minister, United Kingdom

General Sir Jim Hockenhull , KBE ADC Gen, Commander of UK Strategic Command

Sir Alex Younger , Former MI6 Chief

Espen Johansen , CSO at Visma

Nicholas Moch , Head of SEBx

Christian Karam , Executive at Hakluyt

Recorded Future executive speakers include:

Christopher Ahlberg , PhD – CEO and Co-Founder of Recorded Future

Staffan Truvé - CTO and Co-Founder of Recorded Future

Jason Steer - CISO of Recorded Future

Levi Gundert - CSO of Recorded Future

Allan Liska - CSIRT at Recorded Future

Kalpana Singh – VP, Product Marketing

Jamie Zajac – VP, Product Management

"Building on Recorded Future's mission to secure the world with intelligence, we are excited to unite intelligence visionaries and pioneers at this year's annual global summit to foster collaboration within our community. In today's digital era, with technology evolving rapidly, vigilance against security threats is paramount. It is our belief that together, we can better disrupt our common adversaries. PREDICT London 2023's insightful discussions will shine a spotlight on the complexities of the current threat landscape and will demonstrate how emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning can help prepare for the threats of tomorrow." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

PREDICT London 2023 is open to intelligence analysts, network defenders, cybersecurity leaders, and others interested in learning about intelligence-led security.

For more information visit: https://www.recordedfuture.com/predict/ .

For real-time updates on #PREDICT2023 sessions, follow @RecordedFuture on X (formerly Twitter).

For all the latest breaking news and reports from #PREDICT2023, follow @TheRecord_Media on X (formerly Twitter).

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,700 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased, and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Recorded Future