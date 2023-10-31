Big Blue Marble Academy's Cookies for a Cause Fundraiser Triumphs, Raising Almost $70,000 for Ukrainian Orphanage and Children in Need

Big Blue Marble Academy's Cookies for a Cause Fundraiser Triumphs, Raising Almost $70,000 for Ukrainian Orphanage and Children in Need

Service Learning Project Helps Preschoolers Learn the Value of Giving Back to Those in Need

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its recent Cookies for a Cause Fundraiser. The collective efforts of the Big Blue Marble Academy community resulted in raising nearly $70,000 through cookie sales, with proceeds supporting orphans in Ukraine and providing gift boxes to children in need.

Children at Big Blue Marble Academy locations across the country participated in the Cookies for a Cause fundraiser, collectively raising almost $70,000 to support orphans in Ukraine and provide gift boxes to children in need. (PRNewswire)

In an outstanding display of community support, nine families sold 60 items or more, while eight centers surpassed their donation goals, and the two top-selling centers raised more than $17,000. The annual Cookies for a Cause Fundraiser is not only a testament to the Big Blue Marble Academy's unwavering commitment to giving back but also showcases the dedication of its families and staff members who worked tirelessly to make this project a success.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to the Cookies for a Cause Fundraiser," said Jeff Wahl, CEO at Big Blue Marble Academy. "The funds raised will make a meaningful difference in the lives of orphans in Ukraine and children facing hardships, demonstrating the incredible impact a caring community can have."

At Big Blue Marble Academy, these service learning Heart Projects are a key part of their renowned global curriculum. Through these fun hands-on projects, children at Big Blue Marble Academy learn that they have the ability to solve real-world problems and make meaningful contributions to the lives of others. There are four Heart Projects that take place throughout the year, each teaching the importance of mindfulness, character, and giving back while supporting children and families in need around the world.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 61 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Blue Marble Academy