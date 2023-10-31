Boart Longyear Releases an Upgraded Surface Roller Latch Head Assembly and Overshot

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boart Longyear, the world's leading provider of exploration equipment and performance tooling, is announcing the launch of an upgraded Surface Roller Latch Wireline System.

Extending the successful Roller Latch family of wireline tooling, Boart Longyear focused on safety, reliability, and productivity. Since its original release, Roller Latch technology has been adopted by the industry's largest drilling contractors. The newest release of the system improves usability, serviceability, and overall performance.

Boart Longyear has introduced several system improvements. These new features include a new housing that reduces typical drop times by 20% and, up to 60% when paired with W-Wall drill rod. In addition, a new 360º swivel joint enables easier handling, and a new release system eliminates the jar staff. The system improvements continue with a redesigned head, improving core recovery times. This is a surface wireline solution that incorporates dozens of refinements that eliminate spearheads and lifting dogs completely.

"We invented wireline coring, including the outdated spearheads and latches used by our competitors," says Chris Lambert, Global Product Manager at Boart Longyear. "Our patented technology has been in use for a decade, and we've continuously improved the system based on end-user feedback. Our engineers have created a wireline system that completely eclipses every core barrel we've released over the last seventy years."

The Roller Latch family of wireline systems now delivers turnkey solutions for all underground and surface drilling. To learn more, visit www.boartlongyear.com/rollerlatch, or contact your sales representative.

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world's leading provider of drilling services, orebody knowledge technology, and innovative, safe and productivity-driven drilling equipment. With its main focus in mining and exploration activities spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc and uranium.

The Global Drilling Services division operates for a diverse mining customer base with drilling methods including diamond coring exploration, reverse circulation, large diameter rotary, and sonic drilling services.

The Global Products division offers sophisticated research and development and holds hundreds of patented designs to manufacture, market, and service reliable drill rigs, innovative drill string products, rugged performance tooling, durable drilling consumables, and quality parts for customers worldwide.

Boart Longyear is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney, Australia (ASX:BLY).

