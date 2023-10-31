Carbyne Launches Advisory Board with Accomplished Public Safety Professionals

Public Safety Advisory Board expands Carbyne's expertise in public safety communications

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading provider of cloud-native public safety communications solutions, launched its new Public Safety Advisory Board today, adding expertise to guide the company through its next growth stage.

Carbyne's Public Safety Advisory Board adds extensive experience across the public safety spectrum. From law enforcement and call center administration to municipal management and IT operations, the new board brings more expertise to guide Carbyne through the evolving technology and operational duties that support emergency services.

"With the expertise joining Carbyne's public safety advisory board, we're expanding our impact across the public sector to develop innovative technology solutions that resonate and add value to the communities they serve," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne CEO. "Our commitment is to build products not just for but with the guidance and insights of those at the forefront of public safety."

Members of Carbyne's Public Safety Advisory Board include:

Dwayne Crawford , executive director of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). Alongside leading this major public safety organization, Crawford has been recognized for his robust skill in navigating high level executive relations and steering strategic initiatives in public safety policy and best practices.





Christian Gulotta , retired New York Police Department captain and former executive officer of the NYPD Information Technology Bureau. He is founder and owner of TEN-4 Consulting that serves the 9-1-1 sector with recruitment, retention, and operation strategies.





Texas State Rep. Carl Sherman (District 109), former city councilor and mayor of Desoto, Tex. In 2016, he was appointed to the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) board of directors. The Dallas Urban League recognized Sherman as one of the Most Promising Leaders of the 21 st Century.





Jillian Snider, M.P.A., M.A, retired New York Police Department officer and policy director of the Criminal Justice and Civil Liberties at the R Street Institute. Snider also lectures at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City .





Kimberly Tuner , MPA, ENP, CMCP, retired 9-1-1 communications administrator from San Bernardino County (Calif.) and former police officer in Inglewood, Calif. Turner currently is a consultant and trainer for 911 centers and administrators through her own company, Kim Turner , LLC.

"Applying technology solutions to emergency communications requires more than technical knowledge," Gulotta said. "It requires an intimate understanding of the way people communicate and how technology can improve those interactions. Building out its knowledge base, Carbyne is developing solutions that help emergency call centers protect the safety of the public and responding personnel by advancing communications and situational awareness."

Crawford said adding a Public Safety Advisory Board at this stage in Carbyne's growth will be a boon to product development and innovation.

"Carbyne has positioned itself at the forefront of public safety communications. The expertise this board brings will enable the company to deepen its knowledge about those sectors serving the public to develop solutions that keep it on the leading edge for communications and monitoring technologies," Crawford said.

"AI-powered technologies give agencies tools that are revolutionizing how they can monitor and respond to both emergency and non-emergency situations," Snider said. "Leveraging technology for more eyes and ears on a situation, whether it be for highway management or a neighborhood disturbance, improves both the safety for public servants and the collaboration between all involved in those responses."

Turner, whose career spanned multiple spheres of emergency response, said the opportunities that cloud-based communications and AI are creating make this an interesting time for the public sector.

"For decades, 9-1-1 centers have operated in a world that has outpaced their technological capabilities," Turner said. "Those agencies today face demands that, at times, stress and overstretch their staff and networks. With the right tools, AI-driven solutions can alleviate that stress and expand their staff's capabilities to deliver effective service that communities need."

"The ability of local, county, and state agencies to deliver relevant and vital services to residents depends on a system that is modern and scaled appropriately for the staff delivering those services. With Carbyne at the forefront of technology solutions, we have opportunities now to reimagine how these agencies operate safely and effectively in the 21st century," Sherman said.

Carbyne launched in 2015 with a vision to empower emergency communications centers with the same technology tools commercial businesses use, like geolocation capabilities to locate callers. Today, with its APEX cloud-native mission-critical call management solutions and Universe over-the-top cloud native solution, Carbyne enables 9-1-1, EOCs, fusion, and real time crime centers to use rich data like video, GPS, chat, text, audible language translation, and call triage to assess situations and improve response times.

Carbyne products serve over 400 million people worldwide.

"We live in a rapidly changing world where data and communications evolve constantly,"said Karima Holmes, Vice President of Public Safety for Carbyne. "As a technology company, we have the ability to harness these advancements in ways that make them accessible for local, state, regional and federal governments and authorities to use.

"With the expertise of the members on our public safety advisory board, Carbyne will continue to respond to the needs of our customers and their communities with the right technology, because every person counts when responding to calls for help," she said.

About Carbyne

Carbyne, headquartered in New York, is a leading global provider of cloud-native emergency communications center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency communication centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at carbyne.com

