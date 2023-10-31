Lumen takes Network-as-a-Service to the next level with Equinix

Collaboration expands revolutionary way businesses buy and use network services

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is accelerating its vision to cloudify traditional network services and disrupt the telecom industry by integrating its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform with Equinix Fabric. This will enable Equinix's 10,000 customers to instantly buy, use, and manage Lumen® Internet On-Demand and future Lumen® NaaS services.

"Offering businesses a quick and easy network buying experience is what makes our collaboration with Equinix so valuable," said Andrew Dugan, CTO for Lumen. "Lumen is bringing its NaaS platform to Equinix, giving their customers access to quick bandwidth boosts and personalized on-demand services. Together, we are solving business challenges so our customers can focus on innovation."

With business needs constantly changing, enterprise customers are asking for services that give them agility in how they run their networks. Lumen NaaS has that flexibility.

"Versa is dedicated to delivering top-tier Unified SASE and cybersecurity services around the clock. This NaaS solution from Lumen is a perfect fit, enabling us to achieve carrier redundancy without overpaying for circuits" says Kumar Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Versa. "The ability to quickly activate connections and ramp bandwidth up or down contributes to cost reduction and directly leads to an improved customer experience due to prevention of network delays and disruptions."

How it Works

An Equinix customer orders Lumen Internet On-Demand using Lumen's digital portal or API.

The customer provisions a virtual connection in Equinix Fabric and connects it to the Lumen port.

After the customer is connected to Lumen's NaaS platform, Lumen Internet On-Demand service activates in minutes, instead of months.

Customers are in control of their service and can increase or decrease bandwidth as needed.

"Our customers rely on us to offer a premier interconnection experience that's made possible with the combined capabilities of Equinix Fabric and the service providers that make up our digital ecosystem," said Arun Dev, Vice President of Digital Interconnection at Equinix. "I'm thrilled with the work our teams are doing to integrate Lumen NaaS with Equinix Fabric so that our customers can have even more choice for on-demand Internet connectivity to support their hybrid infrastructure."

The NaaS Partner Ecosystem

Lumen launched its NaaS platform in August and will align with other key partners to expand its on-demand capabilities, including cloud, technology, and managed service providers.

Looking ahead, Lumen will broaden its hyperscaler partners to deliver new services under the NaaS umbrella. Additionally, the Lumen NaaS portfolio will expand to include security services, such as DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service), SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), and Edge services. All services will be available to customers within the Lumen partner ecosystem.

More information about Lumen's collaboration with Equinix is available at Equinix | Lumen. Get more information on Lumen Internet On-Demand at https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/internet-on-demand.html.

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen connects the world. We are igniting business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly.

