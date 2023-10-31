Qualys Announces TruRisk, FixIT and ProtectIT Packages in AWS Marketplace

With up to 43% of cyberattacks targeting small businesses, the Qualys solution is a SMB- and SME-focused package offering vulnerability, patch and EDR capabilities in AWS Marketplace

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced the availability of its award-winning VMDR TruRisk, FixIT and ProtectIT capabilities in AWS Marketplace priced and packaged for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Qualys offering will help SMBs and SMEs get the most out of their cybersecurity budgets by reducing cyber risk across their infrastructure and driving business growth.

"The unified workflow of VMDR and Patch Management helps my team to detect, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities more quickly," said Gregg Neveu, Security Program Director at Act-On Software. "With Qualys security solutions now in AWS Marketplace, I can consolidate all my security solutions in one convenient market for ease of procurement and payment."

The package includes vulnerability, patch and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities. Customers will be able to access three of Qualys' award-winning products via a single engine:

VMDR TruRisk – Brings the power of Qualys Cloud Platform and the capabilities of VMDR to small and medium-sized businesses. With VMDR TruRisk, smaller organizations can now access enterprise-grade asset visibility, vulnerability management, risk assessment, and prioritized remediation workflows.





VMDR TruRisk FixIT – Provides all the benefits of VMDR TruRisk as well as Qualys Patch Management for risk-based detection and remediation. With VMDR TruRisk FixIT, customers can prioritize vulnerabilities and automate patching based on business criticality.





VMDR TruRisk ProtectIT – Delivers all the benefits of VMDR TruRisk FixIT plus additional machine learning-based anti-malware and threat protection layered with business context via Qualys Multi-Vector EDR.

"Many smaller businesses don't have the budgets or personnel necessary to support an enterprise-grade cyber risk management program," said Pinkesh Shah, Chief Product Officer, Qualys. "By working with AWS to offer Qualys TruRisk SME- and SMB-focused packages, we can help companies access the security expertise they need to combat the growing risks of ransomware and stay compliant with regulations such as PCI, HIPPA, GDPR, and more."

Customers will be able to choose either an annual or consumption-based pricing model. To learn more about this package, please visit:

Additionally, Qualys leverages AWS services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Lambda, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) to contrast and deploy its awarding-winning deep learning artificial intelligence (AI)-based threat detection platform. The Qualys deep learning AI built on AWS is the core AI platform used through the Qualys Cloud Platform. Using AWS, Qualys can scale its deep learning AI infrastructure to meet the needs of its large customer base.

