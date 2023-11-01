This unconventional and creative film celebrates Hyundai's innovative use of parametric pixel lights as a design signature of its award-winning EVs

In the film, a seamless fusion unfolds between human artistry and technological innovation as dancers gracefully navigate through the annals of pixel history

This immersive visual journey shows how pixels connect the past, present and future as a common thread, which is integral to Hyundai's EV design philosophy

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today debuted a design film, 'Pixel by Pixel,' as part of an online campaign that showcases the signature Parametric Pixel of its acclaimed EV lineup in a witty, unconventional and powerful way.

Hyundai Motor Highlights the Power of Pixels in Design Campaign about EV Signature Lighting (PRNewswire)

The film takes inspiration from the unique history of the pixel as a common thread linking the past (analog), present and future (digital) eras. As such, the pixel represents Hyundai's EV design philosophy: to conceive future vehicles by taking inspiration from the company's heritage.

"To become an ICON in the EV era, we wanted to visualize this monumental shift and how it implied the IONIQ's iconic designs," said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design. "I believe the pixels inspired by Hangul* have embedded our creative spirit and provide a common thread that connects the past, present & future as a symbol for all generations."

*The Korean alphabet

Hyundai first showed the Parametric Pixel design on its '45' concept EV, the predecessor and inspiration for IONIQ 5, at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA), becoming the first automotive brand to implement the pixel light as part of a consistent design language on its EVs.

Parametric Pixels represent the visual identity of all Hyundai EVs. They are integrated on both the front and rear of IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, back-to-back triple winners of the World Car, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year awards.

"We can say that the power of the pixel represents our brand vision – Progress for Humanity – as we are envisioning the future mobilities by taking a meaningful inspiration from our past and heritage," said Sungwon Jee, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor. "We're excited to showcase how the pixel connects the era and humanity, and how it has become a core tenet of our visual identity via 'Pixel by Pixel' film based on the entertaining, unconventional creative work targeting Gen Z."

