Natural Grocers® Invites Loveland, CO Community to Grand Opening Celebration on November 15, 2023

Customers will enjoy a friendly grocery shopping experience with nutritional health resources, 100% organic produce and an array of natural food and products at Always Affordable PricesSM

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Natural Grocers® is pleased to announce the upcoming official Grand Opening of its new store in Loveland, CO on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Located at 745 N. Lincoln Ave., this will be Natural Grocers' forty-fifth store within the state of Colorado.

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:20 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to Food Bank for Larimer County —its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager and additional community leaders. Doors will open at 8:27 AM, with exciting giveaways, fantastic discounts, samples and sweepstakes within a friendly atmosphere.

"We've been serving the people of Colorado since 1955. We look forward to bringing nutritious food to Loveland and its surrounding communities at prices they can afford—one of the main principles Natural Grocers was founded on in 1955 and that we continue to uphold today," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "The Loveland area offers that perfect Colorado mix of front range and rural living. Folks here are interested in where their food comes from and are familiar with the process. The Loveland Downtown District has done an amazing job rejuvenating an area with such a rich history.

Our new store is centrally located with easy access to support the nutritional health of our customers and the dynamic environment and culture that Loveland openly embraces. After over ten years of planning, Loveland is now the perfect home for Natural Grocers. We welcome the community to join in the fun and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience delightful and unique, including all of your Thanksgiving celebration needs."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the new Loveland location start on November 15 with 25% off the entire store for 3 days![i]

Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers - The first 150 customers in line on November 15 will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [ ii]

Free Hand-Crafted Natural Grocers Poncho – The first 250 shoppers on November 15 will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian poncho made of alpaca wool. Each item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador . [ iii]

Prize Wheel - Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel on November 15 for a chance to win fun prizes. [ iv]

November 16 , Free Hand-Crafted Natural Grocers Drawstring Backpack Bag: The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian drawstring backpack bag uniquely created in the same fashion. [v]

November 17 , Free Set of Lotus Sustainable Trolley Bags: The first 50 customers in line will receive a set of 4 heavy-duty reusable bags, including an insulated cooler bag, designed to help make grocery shopping faster and easier than ever. [vi]

November 15 – November 29 , Grand Opening Sweepstakes: Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.[vii]

Additional high-quality products from every department will also be available at impressive discounts of up to 50% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable PricesSM, through December 31, bacon and bacon alternatives ($2.99/package), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ($2.99/each) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Raisins (.99¢/lb).[viii]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[ix]

November 15 – December 31 : {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing[x] on items such as Thousand HillsTM 80/20 Grass Fed Ground Beef ( $5.99 /lb), organic avocados (.99¢ each), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee ( $4.99 /10 oz package) and Dr. Bronner's® Liquid Soap ( $11.99 /32 oz).

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

THE NATURAL GROCERS' EXPERIENCE

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support the Loveland area with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

STORE FEATURES

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has utilized sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store features a contemporary layout for an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience.

FOOD BANK PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers will partner with Food Bank for Larimer County for its "Bring Your Own Bag Program" to serve people of Loveland and its surrounding communities who are facing hunger. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to this organization.

Amy Pezzani , CEO of Food Bank for Larimer County stated, "We are pleased to welcome Natural Grocers to the Loveland community and as a continuing partner in our food rescue efforts. Each year, Food Bank for Larimer County rescues approximately 3 million pounds of food from local retailers – food that otherwise would end up in the landfill – so our food rescue partners are one of our most important allies in feeding Larimer County."

Larimer County . Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefitting the Food Bank for

SM Thanksgiving with Natural Grocers—including turkey reservations, delicious recipes and discounts on holiday favorites. Click here for more information on a good4uThanksgiving with Natural Grocers—including turkey reservations, delicious recipes and discounts on holiday favorites.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com

Katie Macarelli , Manager of Public Relations at For media inquiries contact, Manager of Public Relations at kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

