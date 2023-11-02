'Tis the Season: 7-Eleven, Inc. Brews Up Holiday Cheer with New Coffee Flavors

Indulge in limited-time flavors like Winter Wonderland Cocoa and Peppermint Bark Coffee at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores this holiday season

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the OG To-Go Since 1964™ coffee destination, is getting in the holiday spirit with the introduction of new, exclusive beverage flavors just in time for the winter season, available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores across the country.

Now through the end of 2023, customers can enjoy the following sips during the most wonderful time of the year:

Peppermint Bark Coffee: Enjoy all your favorite holiday flavors in one cozy cup of joe with notes of sweet chocolate and a smooth finish.

Winter Wonderland Cocoa: This fan-favorite rich, red, hot chocolate is back – with a peppermint candy cane flavor. It's holiday cheer in a cup!

Caramel Macchiato: This creamy, caramel classic is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth any time of day.

Gingerbread Syrup: Switch up your morning coffee routine with the Gingerbrewed Latte recipe hack. Take your favorite hot or iced brew, add three pumps of our gingerbread syrup, and top with cinnamon powder for the perfect winter pick-me-up.

And because hot beverages always taste better in a fun and festive cup, 7-Eleven is also rolling out wonderfully, wintry cups for its customers to enjoy – available now at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. To sweeten the deal even more, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can grab a large coffee for just $1.49 for a limited time.* Plus, more holiday happenings will be dashing their way to stores soon, including unbeatable deals on popular items like $6 whole pizza to feed the whole family.

"Cold weather and coffee go hand-in-hand, so we're excited to be rolling out our popular winter flavors and seasonal cups just in time for our customers to cozy up with their favorite beverage," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "Whether you prefer to stick to the classics or spruce things up…our seasonal lineup is sure to satisfy!"

If the weather outside is frightful, customers can have their coffee or favorite fresh food items like pizza, wings & Big Bite® hot dogs delivered directly to their door via the 7NOW® Delivery app. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

