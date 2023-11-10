Introducing World Precision Instruments' Scientific Advisory Board: A Team of Experts Driving Innovation in Scientific Research and Drug Development

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Precision Instruments (WPI), a leading provider of high-quality laboratory instruments and equipment for basic research and drug development, is proud to announce the establishment of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Comprised of renowned experts in various scientific disciplines, the SAB will play a crucial role in guiding and advancing WPI's commitment to innovation and excellence in scientific research.

World Precision Instruments (PRNewswire)

World Precision Instrument is proud to announce the establishment of its Scientific Advisory Board.

The newly formed SAB brings together a diverse group of accomplished professionals, each with a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective fields. The board members include:

Dr. Ramkumar Menon – Professor and Endowed Chair, University of Texas , Medical Branch, specializing in reproductive physiology, 3D bioprinted organoids, and organ on chip models of pregnancy and parturition studies.

Dr. David Nelson , CEO, Splash Pharmaceuticals, renowned for his scientific and management experience in the biopharmaceutical and diagnostic industries where he has held multiple executive level positions.

Dr. Darius Rackus , Assistant Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University, recognized for his research program focused on microfluidic tools for human health spanning areas from point-of-care diagnostics and biomedical research, to tools for environmental analysis.

Dr. Swaminathan Rajaraman , Associate Professor, University of Central Florida , with experience in academia and industry developing technologies for in vitro and in vivo microelectrode arrays, micro/nanofabrication, microfluidic devices, and micro-electro-mechanical systems.

The primary objective of the SAB is to provide strategic guidance and insights to WPI's research and development efforts. By leveraging their collective expertise, the board members will help shape the direction of WPI's product development initiatives, ensuring that the company continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the scientific community.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of scientists to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Adrienne Watson, Chief Scientific Officer of WPI. "Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable in driving our commitment to innovation and enabling us to develop products that empower researchers and enable more effective drug development worldwide."

The SAB will collaborate closely with WPI's research and development teams, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and knowledge. By combining the insights of these industry experts with WPI's extensive experience in manufacturing precision instruments, the company aims to accelerate the development of groundbreaking technologies that advance scientific discovery and therapeutic development across various disciplines.

WPI will be at Society for Neuroscience (SFN)

To learn more about the EVOM™ family of products and other solutions for your drug development needs, visit Booth 1804 at the 2023 Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting, being held November 11-15, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. For more information, see https://www.sfn.org/meetings/neuroscience-2023.

ABOUT WORLD PRECISION INSTRUMENTS

For over 55 years, WPI has been a leading global manufacturer and provider of innovative research equipment and laboratory supplies to the life sciences, pharmaceutical, health care, and industrial markets. The company's purpose-built portfolio, focusing on tissue and cell biology, fluidics, animal physiology and electrophysiology, delivers proven products and trustworthy performance, as indicated by over 16,000 TEER citations in noteworthy publications. With an extensive global network and a passion for innovation, WPI provides novel solutions to customer's daily challenges. For more information, visit www.wpiinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Precision Instruments, Inc.