Community and Critical Access Hospitals Select Oracle Health CommunityWorks

Integrated EHR helps hospitals with smaller operations better serve patients while improving clinician efficiency and collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Several new healthcare organizations across the U.S. have recently selected Oracle Health's CommunityWorks, an integrated electronic health record (EHR) that supports the clinical, financial, and operational needs of smaller hospital operations in acute and ambulatory settings. These include Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Nashville General Hospital, and Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Culbertson Clinics.

Oracle Health recognizes the challenges faced by healthcare providers in community and critical access hospitals such as geographic isolation, workforce shortages, technology disparities, and diminishing resources. CommunityWorks is specifically designed for community, rural, and critical access hospitals to help overcome these challenges.

"With National Rural Health Day this week, we appreciate the work of rural providers who are often caring for their neighbors. Oracle Health believes everyone deserves access to high-quality care, regardless of where they live," said Travis Dalton, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. "We launched the CommunityWorks solution more than a decade ago to bring innovative technology to some of the smallest hospitals around the country. With limited resources and staffing options within their communities, we are helping make sure they have the right tools to support efficient and quality care."

The healthcare organizations that have recently chosen to adopt CommunityWorks include:

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is a 25-bed community access hospital with one ambulatory clinic. It has served the Denison community in Iowa , with a diverse population of more than 8,000 residents, for more than 70 years. CCMH chose CommunityWorks because it is one fully integrated EHR across all venues and will help streamline internal operations.



Golden Plains Community Hospital in Texas provides comprehensive healthcare services with a 25-bed critical access facility. After assessing multiple EHR providers, it chose Oracle Health's fully integrated system across the continuum of care.



Murray -Calloway County Hospital in Kentucky needed to make a change in EHR providers to unify its technology under one solution as a single source of all patient data for its staff and caregivers. It chose CommunityWorks along with Oracle Health products that support the oncology specialty and simplify infusion suite processes. It also will offer access to health data through a unified patient portal.



Tennessee , is teaming with Oracle Health to implement CommunityWorks to replace multiple systems with one, unified EHR. Nashville General Hospital , a public safety-net hospital in, is teaming with Oracle Health to implement CommunityWorks to replace multiple systems with one, unified EHR.

In addition to these new customers, Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Culbertson Clinics recently completed their CommunityWorks go live. They chose a new EHR to provide an integrated framework that communicates throughout their organization and supports patients with a streamlined and secure way to manage their health and wellness information electronically.

KLAS Research recognized Oracle Health's double-digit hospital growth in its 2023 U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share report, highlighting Oracle Health's strong position in the sector of U.S. hospitals with 200 or fewer beds, where the company won the most contracts for the fifth year in a row.

