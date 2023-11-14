Erik Garr Joins Guidehouse to Lead Digital Financial Services

Key hire brings tremendous technology, consulting and leadership expertise to growing platform

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has appointed Erik Garr as partner in the firm's Digital practice. Erik will lead Guidehouse's Digital effort in financial services, while providing his broad digital infrastructure experience to all of Guidehouse's clients.

Guidehouse Digital provides digital services to clients that are transformative and instrumental to its success. With a staff of over 2,000, the line of service provides services to Healthcare, Financial Services, Energy and the Public Sector. In his new role, Garr will be responsible for building the firm's financial service digital capabilities all designed to build great technology for Guidehouse clients. Garr will also support Guidehouse's significant presence in State and Local governments seeking to upgrade the digital infrastructure in their communities.

Garr brings to Guidehouse more than 25 years of experience in senior roles at Google Fiber, Google Cloud, and Fidium Fiber, as well as a successful track record as a PwC partner serving clients in the Financial Services, Infrastructure, and Government sectors. Garr has spent his entire career planning, building, and operating the digital infrastructure that supports many businesses, government agencies, and consumers.

"Erik is a renowned growth leader with a robust track record as an experienced consultant, policy maker and entrepreneur," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "His impressive background building and operating critical digital infrastructure and applications will be instrumental in further strengthening the Guidehouse platform and guiding us through our next chapter of our growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"Some of the best people I have ever worked with are Guidehouse partners," said Garr. "The growth of this firm over the past five years is inspiring, and I am energized to work alongside this talented team to continue improving the digital capabilities of Guidehouse clients."

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into commercial markets, a dozen global locations, and more than 17,000 employees around the world.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

