JDRF Moves the Type 1 Diabetes Community "Forward" in Honor of World Diabetes Day and National Diabetes Awareness Month

The annual campaign recognizes exciting breakthroughs in type 1 diabetes research and care while acknowledging the perseverance of those living with the disease.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, recognizes this year's World Diabetes Day and National Diabetes Awareness Month by celebrating the progress made and the work to come with its annual "FORWARD" campaign.

JDRF (PRNewsFoto/JDRF) (PRNewswire)

Tonight, One World Trade Center will be lit in JDRF blue at its spire and podium to honor the 1.4 million Americans who live with T1D, an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. JDRF will also host "T1D Across the Globe," the final virtual TypeOneNation Summit for 2023. The event will feature leading T1D medical and scientific experts and JDRF's international affiliates. It will be hosted by sports broadcast journalist Jordan Ligons, who lives with T1D. Celebrities and influencers will join JDRF's efforts to raise awareness, including multi-talented entertainer and NSYNC member Lance Bass, actor Austin Basis, NHL player Luke Kunin, and choreographers Terrence and Tenoa Spencer. The evening will conclude with the 50th Annual JDRF Greater New York Metro Promise Ball, hosted by Grammy and Oscar award-winner Vanessa Williams at Cipriani South Street.

"For more than 50 years, JDRF has been at the forefront of research progress, shepherding new advancements to better the lives of those impacted by type 1 diabetes," said Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of JDRF. "This National Diabetes Awareness Month, we are encouraged by recent breakthroughs in research and technology, including the FDA approval of the first disease-modifying treatment for type 1 diabetes, which delays the clinical onset of the disease by more than two years. We know the path 'FORWARD' is still being defined, but it will lead to new ways to prevent, treat, and ultimately cure type 1 diabetes and its complications."

The "FORWARD" campaign will inspire the T1D community and others to share their story, educate those around them, and demonstrate the impact of research on improving lives and eliminating T1D for good. For JDRF volunteers and the broader T1D community, #ForwardAs1 is a reminder of the vision and mission to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

To learn more about the JDRF "FORWARD" campaign and other initiatives, please visit https://www.jdrf.org/NDAM/.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short or long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death if left untreated. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JDRF