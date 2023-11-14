Rakuten Collaborates with Khloé Kardashian on "The 5 Deals Before Black Friday," A New Tradition to Help Shoppers Get the Most Savings this Holiday Season

Rakuten Collaborates with Khloé Kardashian on "The 5 Deals Before Black Friday," A New Tradition to Help Shoppers Get the Most Savings this Holiday Season

Rakuten members can save on Khloe's favorite gifts of the season and more with the highest Cash Back rates ever from Bloomingdale's, Dermstore, Dyson, Macy's, and Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for the year's busiest shopping season, Rakuten , the leading shopping destination to save with Cash Back, announced a partnership with Khloé Kardashian to reveal its first-ever "The 5 Deals Before Black Friday" holiday shopping event. From Nov. 18-22, Kardashian will reveal a daily Cash Back deal available to shop exclusively on Rakuten.

Rakuten Logo (PRNewswire)

Beginning Nov. 18 and each day leading to the annual Thanksgiving Day kickoff of Black Friday sales, members can save with the highest ever Cash Back rates offered on Rakuten from some of the season's most shoppable stores: Bloomingdale's, Dermstore, Dyson, Macy's, and Walmart. Cash Back rates revealed daily will be available to shop for 24 hours only. Kardashian also shared some of her favorite gifts to inspire shoppers' gift lists, including:

Saturday, Nov. 18 : Dermstore - Elemis The Pro-Collagen Cleansing Trio

Sunday, Nov. 19 : Macy's - Hotel Collection Lynx Faux Fur Throw

Monday, Nov. 20 : Walmart (on toys) - Roller Derby Unicorn 2-in-1 Roller and Inline Adjustable Skates

Tuesday, Nov. 21 : Dyson - Dyson Airwrap

Wednesday, Nov. 22 : Bloomingdale's - Good American Faux Leather Tube Mini Dress

Each day's deal and Kardashian's pick will be shared daily on "The 5 Deals Before Black Friday" shopping hub.

"The holidays should be a joyful and festive time for celebrating with loved ones, but the reality is that the holiday shopping season can seem overwhelming. Our research shows more than half of women consider the holiday season the most financially stressful time of year," said Vicki Wagner McRae, SVP of Brand, Creative and Communications at Rakuten. "Rewarding consumers with real savings is our mission and who better to help us reach shoppers with these amazing deals than Khloé."

"I love everything about the holidays, from spending quality time with my family to carefully picking gifts for everyone I love," said Khloé Kardashian. "That's why I'm excited to work with Rakuten to help you save on gifts for everyone on your shopping list. I hope this makes the holiday season a little less stressful and a little more joyful for shoppers."

The holidays also mean shoppers can give and get even more rewards with Rakuten's biggest referral bonus of the year. Starting Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, when a member refers friends to join Rakuten and they spend $40, both of them will get a $40 bonus ( terms and conditions apply).

Visit Rakuten.com here for more details on Rakuten's "The 5 Deals Before Black Friday" event, and follow along on Rakuten's Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X , and Kardashian's Instagram for daily updates.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back on purchases from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on everyday purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned $4.6 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.com .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten Group, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2023 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc.

Contact:

Alex Leon

rakuten@autumncommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rakuten Rewards