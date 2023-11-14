ReverseLogix and Pitney Bowes Launch Partnership for Consolidated Returns Service

Streamlined services will substantially lower return shipping costs for ReverseLogix customers, reduce waste, and refund consumers faster.



BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced a partnership with Pitney Bowes, the global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services that serves more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500.

Customers using the ReverseLogix end-to-end returns management system (RMS) will experience substantial cost savings on return shipments to their warehouse or facility. By accessing Pitney Bowes' competitive shipping rates directly in the RMS platform, brands can leverage a consolidated returns service that allows consumers to return items to Pitney Bowes' extensive network of national locations or via USPS pickups.

With the ReverseLogix RMS, Pitney Bowes will sort, process, consolidate and ship the returns to each merchant. This streamlined approach will have immediate, positive impacts on the ecosystem of both companies' customers. Through this partnership, Pitney Bowes clients can gain access to new RMS capabilities for rapid deployment.

In the near future, the partnership will expand to allow Pitney Bowes to take advantage of additional returns management capabilities exclusive to the ReverseLogix RMS, providing customers with deeper insights and data across the entire returns process while also protecting brands against return fraud and policy abuse.

Customers using the combined solution will experience the following benefits:

Lower shipping costs

ReverseLogix customers gain access to highly competitive rates on the market through co-mingled, aggregated return shipments, saving them money on each and every return.

Consumer convenience, faster refunds or credits

A network of USPS pick-up services and drop-off locations give consumers more choice when making a return and peace of mind when receiving a refund or credit faster.

Improved corporate sustainability through less waste and lower emissions

Shipment consolidation reduces the number of trips needed to move returned items back to the merchant. These lower emissions, combined with less packaging, are significant metrics for forward-thinking organizations aiming to achieve greener supply chains.

"According to our recent BOXpoll survey, online return costs for retailers averages 21 percent of the order value. This is driven by growing return rates, increased parcel volume, and higher postal costs," said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. "Through this partnership we unlock the best shipping rates available for ReverseLogix customers while simultaneously adding a new returns management service for Pitney Bowes. By enabling the ReverseLogix RMS within our network, we will uncover game changing insights into returns trends that we can offer to our customers and partners."

"This partnership is the future of returns management," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "The cost and environmental impacts from rising return volumes are threatening to brands, consumers, and the planet. With Pitney Bowes, we're addressing our customers' biggest concerns while showing the industry how smarter returns management can be done."

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to reduce the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.

For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

