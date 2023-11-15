Dr. Marty Pets Introduces New Tailored Formulas of Best-Selling Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food

New Options Include Sensitivity Select, Active Vitality, Healthy Growth, Premium Origin, and Small Breed, Ensuring There's Ideal Nutrition For Each and Every Dog

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Marty Pets ® Nature's Blend™ is a freeze-dried raw dog food formulated by renowned veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein. Dr. Marty has dedicated his career to the health and well-being of our pets and has announced the launch of several new varieties of this remarkable product. The new varieties include Sensitivity Select, Active Vitality, Healthy Growth, Premium Origin and Small Breed. With these new offerings, Nature's Blend can be precisely tailored to meet the unique dietary requirements of every dog. Nature's Blend provides a comprehensive approach to canine nutrition, ensuring that your furry friend enjoys optimal health and vitality.*

The latest additions to Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend and how each variety can promote your dog's well-being:

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Sensitivity Select ($54.95) : This premium freeze-dried raw food is crafted for dogs with food sensitivities. Since certain highly nutritious foods may trigger digestive and skin issues for your furry friend, this specialized formula replaces potentially problematic ingredients like beef and eggs. Instead, Sensitivity Select combines top-quality poultry, seeds, vegetables, and fruits to help promote your dog's easy digestion, healthy skin, and youthful vitality.* : This premium freeze-dried raw food is crafted for dogs with food sensitivities. Since certain highly nutritious foods may trigger digestive and skin issues for your furry friend, this specialized formula replaces potentially problematic ingredients like beef and eggs. Instead, Sensitivity Select combines top-quality poultry, seeds, vegetables, and fruits to help promote your dog's easy digestion, healthy skin, and youthful vitality.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Active Vitality ($54.95) : This premium freeze-dried raw dog food supports the well-being of dogs aged seven and older. It contains a blend of premium meats, vegetables, fruits, and essential superfoods. It's crafted to counteract typical signs of aging in canines, helping promote effortless digestion, a strong immune system, limber joints, and playful energy.* : This premium freeze-dried raw dog food supports the well-being of dogs aged seven and older. It contains a blend of premium meats, vegetables, fruits, and essential superfoods. It's crafted to counteract typical signs of aging in canines, helping promote effortless digestion, a strong immune system, limber joints, and playful energy.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Healthy Growth ($54.95) : This is a premium freeze-dried raw food for growing puppies. Designed for dogs six weeks to 24 months old, this formula is made with nutrient-rich goat milk and calcium sourced from seaweed for your pup's strong muscles and sharp mind. It also includes premium meat, vegetables, fruit, and key superfoods to support your dog's development.* : This is a premium freeze-dried raw food for growing puppies. Designed for dogs six weeks to 24 months old, this formula is made with nutrient-rich goat milk and calcium sourced from seaweed for your pup's strong muscles and sharp mind. It also includes premium meat, vegetables, fruit, and key superfoods to support your dog's development.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Sm all Breed ($54.95) : This is the same freeze-dried raw formula dogs love, but crafted into smaller, bite-sized pieces designed specifically for small breed dogs. Each batch is made with premium-quality raw meat with hand-selected fruits and vegetables so that your dog can easily chew, digest their food, and absorb the vital nutrients they need to thrive.* : This is the same freeze-dried raw formula dogs love, but crafted into smaller, bite-sized pieces designed specifically for small breed dogs. Each batch is made with premium-quality raw meat with hand-selected fruits and vegetables so that your dog can easily chew, digest their food, and absorb the vital nutrients they need to thrive.*

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness Premium Origin ($64.95) : This freeze-dried raw dog food is made with premium meats and superfoods. This includes New Zealand lamb and venison, grass-fed beef, and wild-caught mackerel with superfood veggies and fruit brimming with antioxidants to support your dog's healthy weight, energy, soft coat, and joints.* : This freeze-dried raw dog food is made with premium meats and superfoods. This includeslamb and venison, grass-fed beef, and wild-caught mackerel with superfood veggies and fruit brimming with antioxidants to support your dog's healthy weight, energy, soft coat, and joints.*

Where to Purchase the New Varieties of Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend varieties can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website . They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food within 90 days of purchase.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula is full of natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty™ premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food ; Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets .

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional therapies to improve the health of thousands of dogs. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein .

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

