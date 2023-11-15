Kyndryl and Children's National Hospital Aim to Create a Modern Information Services Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an agreement with Children's National Hospital (Children's National), one of the top five ranked children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, to help support the technology experience for staff by reducing friction across all technical touch points.

Children's National cares for more than 240,000 patients each year across its main hospital and 32 specialty care and primary care offices throughout Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. It has more than 8,000 employees across the health system and each day, caregivers and staff depend on mission-critical systems to support their patients.

"While we are not at the bedside, we carry the immense responsibility of supporting caregivers," said Amy Salcido, President, Kyndryl US. "Our dedication to Children's National goes beyond technology; it's about enhancing the patient and caregiver experience through every touch point."

As part of this agreement, Children's National will use tools such as Kyndryl Bridge to be more proactive about its IT health. Kyndryl will deploy artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and automation capabilities that can predict and prevent issues across key areas such as network and security operations, reducing the time needed for remediation.

"As a pediatric hospital, our caregivers are dealing with important moments for children and their families," said Matt MacVey, M.B.A, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Children's National. "Our information services must empower our staff to maintain their unwavering focus on delivering exceptional care."

Kyndryl will modernize and manage the tools staff use daily, including Microsoft 365, to create work efficiencies. Kyndryl will also set up a dedicated IT desk at the hospital to deliver fast, hands-on support for staff. In addition, Kyndryl will work with Children's National to remove redundant applications and technical debt to simplify its technology stack. This will help redirect resources into higher yield investments and help accelerate future innovation such as transitioning key workloads to the cloud.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

