Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Little Bites® Snacks Debuts Irresistible Limited-Edition Cinnamon Buns Muffins

Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

Iconic Muffin Brand Releases New Cozy Seasonal Flavor Perfect for On-the-Go Snacking

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to enjoy the delicious taste of cinnamon buns without the baking hassle? Luckily, you now can thanks to the new limited edition Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins from Little Bites® Snacks! On shelves now through March, these muffins are baked moist and soft with the cozy flavor of ooey-gooey cinnamon buns, providing the perfect bite-sized snack option for families this season. Made with real cinnamon and no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat, Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins give kids the taste they love and parents a snack choice they can feel good about.

Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins
Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins(PRNewswire)

Packed four to a pouch, Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins are ideal to enjoy in lunch or snack boxes on-the-go or as a quick breakfast before the day's activities. There are so many ways to enjoy these sweet new mini muffins and they are a "bun-derful" way to bring fun to little moments that matter!

"At Little Bites, we're in the business of making little, everyday moments feel really big by being a part of our fans' sweetest memories," said Moira Flood, Marketing Director for Little Bites® Snacks. "That is why we're excited to bring the delicious Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins to snack lovers everywhere. They're truly a taste of nostalgia, packed with flavor and joy in every bite!"

Limited Edition Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 180 calories per pouch, Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins are the ideal snacking solution for today's busy families.

Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins are available now at most retailers nationwide through March. To find a store near you, click here, or for more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-bites-snacks-debuts-irresistible-limited-edition-cinnamon-buns-muffins-301988617.html

SOURCE Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.