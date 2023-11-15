SHARP LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST OLED 4K UHD TV MODELS EQUIPPED WITH ROKU TV STREAMING PLATFORM

Sharp reenters the US television market, tapping Roku as smart technology provider for both AQUOS OLED and mainstream televisions

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America announced today the immediate availability of a new lineup of Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K UHD with HDR10 and LCD 4K UHD TVs as part of Sharp's return to the US television market. The OLED models also feature the AQUOS™ TV sub-branding name that is associated with cutting-edge technology and quality.

The Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 TV models are the first OLED televisions in the world to feature the delightfully simple Roku experience. Available in 55" Class (54.5" Diag.) and 65" Class (64.5" Diag.) screen sizes, they also feature Dolby Vision IQ™ and Dolby Atmos® technologies.

Sharp's integration of the Roku TV streaming platform provides consumers with access to endless free, live, and trending TV with all the most popular apps and new features added automatically. Users are also able to control their Sharp Roku TV with the included voice remote and the Roku mobile app. Sharp Roku TV models are compatible with Apple AirPlay, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home devices for a unified smart home environment.

"We are pleased to be working with Roku to support our return to a US market as competitive as televisions," said Jim Sanduski, President of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. "The immersive experience of our AQUOS OLED panel means our consumers will truly enjoy their Sharp Roku TV set to its fullest potential with the rich library of entertainment options and original content that Roku brings to our customers."

The Sharp AQUOS OLED 4K UHD TVs boasts:

Dolby Vision IQ™ extends Dolby's HDR technology to improve the picture performance of Dolby Vision content according to the room's ambient light.



High Dynamic Range (HDR10), a set of video encoding standards that makes colors vivid and maximizes contrast while minimizing the loss of data in bright or dark areas.



Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), an HDR format that improves color reproduction and contrast for digital video broadcasting.

Audio Technologies

The 30W (15W+15W) Speaker System and Dolby Atmos® delivers an incredible depth of sound, clarity, and details for an experience you can feel all around you, even at lower volume settings. Combined with a native 120Hz panel, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) across all 4 HDMI inputs, enables the TV to adjust its refresh rate automatically in real-time to match the frame rate outputted by a video game console or PC. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) switches off all motion processing features to minimize latency.



"We're excited to be a part of Sharp's return to the US television market at this pivotal time in the evolution of smart TV technology," said Tom McFarland, Vice President of Business Development at Roku. "This provides a wonderful opportunity for customers to experience the stunning audiovisual capabilities of a Sharp OLED TV with Roku, America's #1 TV streaming platform, built in."

"We know consumers turn on televisions to experience their dreams across a variety of content," says Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. "America's first Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 TVs with the full Roku TV experience built in smartly features both Dolby Vision IQ™ and Dolby Atmos® technologies which truly makes your family's entertainment dreams come true."

Summary Specifications:



AQUOS OLED 4K UHD Mainstream 4K UHD Class Sizing 55" Class (54.5" Diag.) 65" Class (64.5" Diag.) 50" Class (49.5" Diag.) 55" Class (54.5" Diag.) 65" Class (64.5" Diag.) 75" Class (74.5" Diag.) Display 4K 120Hz 4K 60Hz Audio Output 30W (15W + 15W) 16W (8W + 8W) HDMI 4 (1 port w/ eARC) 4 (1 port w/ eARC) USB (2.0) 2 2 AV Input Yes Yes Optical S/PDIF Output Yes Yes

Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K UHD with HDR10, and LCD 4K UHD TVs models are available for purchase at select in-store and online retail locations. Visit shop.sharpusa.com for more information on pricing and availability.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the US Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the US sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp AQUOS™ TVs, Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2023 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

