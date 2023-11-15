Targus Wins CES 2024 Innovation Award for its ErgoFlip EcoSmart Mouse That Uniquely Combines Ergonomics with a Sustainable, Patent-Pending Design to Easily Convert from Left- to Right-Hand Use

This eco-friendly mouse is made from 85 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, comes in packaging from recycled materials, and uses an ultra-low power Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) chipset that is four times more energy efficient than standard BLE chipsets

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that its ErgoFlip™ EcoSmart™ Mouse has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Award Honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category. This eco-friendly, ambidextrous mouse demonstrated innovative features that scored highly by an elite panel of industry expert judges for incorporating sustainability into the product's design and manufacturing processes.

"Receiving this CES Innovation Award is an honor and a testament to our company's ongoing commitment to bringing purposeful products to market that are helping to pave the path toward a greener future," says Mike Sexton, Sr. Director of Global Product Management & Development. "What makes this product so unique is that it's the first ergonomic mouse available in the market that easily works with either hand while also delivering eco-friendly benefits that are important to today's consumers and businesses."

The patent-pending ErgoFlip EcoSmart Mouse combines ergonomics with a sustainable design to convert from left- to right-hand use with a simple twist of the top. Part of Targus' lineup of EcoSmart™ tech accessories, this eco-friendly mouse is made from 85 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, comes in packaging made from recycled materials, and uses an ultra-low power Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 chipset that is four times more energy efficient than standard BLE chipsets to reduce power consumption and extend battery life.

Additionally, the mouse comes equipped with a 4000 DPI Pixart PMW3310 infrared optical sensor to deliver gaming-level performance and precision for power users. Compatible with various operating systems, it can be easily paired with three devices then switched between devices at the press of a button.

For added protection, it incorporates Targus' DefenseGuard™, an antimicrobial additive that is infused into the product to help create a cleaner surface while working continuously to protect the mouse by preventing the growth of microorganisms.

This unique mouse is the latest addition to Targus' lineup of EcoSmart tech accessories following the launch of its CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree, the Sustainable Energy Harvesting EcoSmart™ Keyboard, which launched earlier this year. The ErgoFlip EcoSmart Mouse is now available at Targus.com and through participating retailers throughout the US, Canada, and Europe.

Consumers and media can get a firsthand glimpse of this CES Innovation Award Honoree during CES 2024, the most powerful tech event in the world happening in Las Vegas, Jan. 9th-12th. Targus' booth #15945 will be located in the Central Hall within the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additionally, the product will be on display in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase and at CES Unveiled, CES' premier media preview event taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the evening of January 7th.

About the 2024 CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2024 Innovation Award Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2024.

About Targus



For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.





