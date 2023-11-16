Artlist releases its 2024 Trend Report - Empower your brand to craft the content of tomorrow

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, the creative technology company used by millions of digital creators and major brands worldwide, today released the Artlist Trend Report 2024, featuring industry insights from business leaders from Google, Amazon, Meta, and actionable data from more than 7,000 global content creators. It provides the most comprehensive look into how international brands should approach video content in 2024. The report explores how brands can push their boundaries, embrace new technology, and create a local connection in an increasingly global landscape.

Discover the top content marketing trends for 2024 with the Artlist Trend Report (PRNewswire)

The Artlist Trend Report 2024 is a first-of-its-kind, not-yet-trending report with upcoming predictions designed to inspire and empower brands to look toward the future and create without limits. The full report has several surprising predictions and data for any brand looking to stay ahead of the curb with impactful content.

The top predictions of the Artlist Trend Report 2024 include:

Less technical work, more content. AI will continue to make the content creation process faster, cheaper, and more accessible. You'll often no longer have to invest time and resources into intensive editing and post-production. The survey reports that 52% of video creators already use AI in their creative process.

Push the boundaries of your brand. Minimalist design is out. Instead, thanks to Generative AI, surrealist visuals will start trending. Brands that want to stand out in 2024 must use these tools to innovatively reimagine visuals, sound, video, and motion design. Creators will find new ways to use FPV drone tech, AR/VR, and immersive consumer experiences.

Local talents, global reach. Technology and social media have made it easier for creators to monetize their content and get found online. For brands, this means greater opportunities to discover diverse and niche influencers with fiercely loyal audiences. Tapping into audience niches with voices they trust is a great way to authentically connect to new audiences and diversify your customer base.

Hire creative fire. There's been an uptick in companies taking their creative in-house rather than outsourcing to agencies. New technologies have also lowered the barriers to entry in terms of technical skills. So, in 2024, brands must employ top-notch creative talent and prioritize strategic thinking to stand out.

Personalization is paramount. In an era of content overload, personalization will be critical to cut through the noise. Brands should look to tailor and curate their content as much as possible, especially for Gen Z audiences. The era of passive and generic content is fading, and consumers expect to be able to actively engage.

Today, brands are operating in a rapidly advancing technological landscape. Shrinking attention spans and an explosion of digital content have led to a greater need for compelling, sharable visuals. There are significant business opportunities for brands that project a distinct voice with unique creative approaches. Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist explains, "Today, a brand's vision, and the business strategy that it influences, all need to be conveyed to consumers through a single voice that spans diverse forms of media, and remains authentic, no matter what."

There are so many changes happening before our eyes that it's more important than ever for brands to be clear on who they are and the essence of what they want to convey about themselves.

Itzik Elbaz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist, says, "2024 is set to be a truly unique year. The technological advances we've seen in 2023 have triggered an entirely new generation of enthusiastic creators exploring new directions. Technical expertise is no longer a barrier to entry. Creativity can be unleashed by anyone from anywhere. It's going to be a wild ride of a year."

Download the Artlist Trend Report 2024: https://artlist.io/blog/trend-report

Downloadable assets

About Artlist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company offering content creators and brands powerful editing tools and over 1.3M professional digital assets under a global license that covers every project worldwide. In its mission to empower creators worldwide to create without limits, Artlist consists of 3 products: Artlist , the all-in-one platform for video creators, including high-quality and curated royalty-free music, SFX, footage, templates, plugins, and more; MotionArray , the ultimate vertical marketplace for creators including video templates, presets, music, SFX, stock footage, graphics for design, motion graphics and stock photos; and FXhome , a cutting-edge video, VFX and image editing software.

Artlist works with a growing team of contributors across the globe, updating its catalogs daily with fresh content while preserving a consistently high level of quality across its media and platforms.

Since it was founded in 2016, Artlist has revolutionized the creative industry by offering subscription-based products under a comprehensive and simple license and is fast becoming the ultimate, complete solution for content creators. Recognized as a top startup by LinkedIn and WIRED, Artlist has over 20 million customers, from individual content creators to major corporations such as Google, Apple, Nike, Coca-Cola, Ikea, Netflix, Dior, Mercedes, and many more.

Contact:

Ravit Shimnony

PR and Communications Manager at Artlist | ravit@artlist.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278018/Artlist_Trend_Report.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278019/Artlist_Logo.jpg

Artlist Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artlist Ltd