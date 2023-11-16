Target Announces Black Friday Week Deals Featuring Hundreds of Thousands of Items, Many Up to 50% Off

Nov. 19 through Nov. 25 , guests can make the most of their holiday budgets with deep deals on new and trending items for gifting and gathering

The retailer will delight guests with even more new deals launching Thursday through Saturday during Black Friday weekend

As previously announced, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with most reopening at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 24 , along with online deals available 24/7

Nov. 26 and 27, the celebration continues with a two-day Cyber Monday event featuring new, exclusive deals on Target.com and the Target app

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today unveiled plans for a full week of Black Friday deals available Nov. 19 through Nov. 25. The sale features Target's best planned prices of the season with deep deals in every category. Top deals include up to 50% off tech, video games and must-have toys, up to 40% off thousands of items across apparel and accessories and more deals than ever across groceries and everyday essentials.

Since 2020, Target has closed its stores on Thanksgiving Day, giving many members of its team the opportunity to spend the day with family and friends. Most stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and guests can access deals and shop 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app. The celebration continues Nov. 26 and 27 with a two-day Cyber Monday event featuring a new lineup of deals available exclusively online.

"Whether guests choose to shop the deals online or be the first in line when our stores open on Black Friday morning, we'll be ready to help them find incredible offers across our assortment," said Christina Hennington, chief growth officer, Target. "With must-have gifts and fantastic only-at-Target finds, our guests can count on Target to help create joy for their loved ones during the holiday season while maximizing their savings, and with in-store and online shopping options that are easy and convenient."

Preview Target's Top Black Friday Deals

The full week of deals is available Sunday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 25, with new offers debuting Thursday through Saturday during Black Friday weekend. Guests can find the latest details at Target.com and the Target app and get a preview in Target's Weekly Ad.

Top deals running throughout the week include:

How To Shop Target's Black Friday Deals

Guests can shop the deals their way. The full lineup will be available online and in the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores, with convenient fulfillment options including:

Get free two-day shipping when using a Target RedCard or spending $35 or more.

Use Target's same-day delivery with Shipt or free Pickup and Drive Up to get orders within a couple of hours. For an extra treat, guests can have a Starbucks order delivered to their car with a Drive Up purchase using the service's newest enhancement .

To make sure guests get exactly what they want, Target offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. This year, the retailer is extending its holiday return window for electronics and entertainment to Jan. 24, 2024. New this season, guests can make returns at their convenience in Target's Drive Up lanes.

Tips to Maximize Holiday Savings

Along with Target's everyday low prices, the retailer is putting exceptional value front and center with lots of easy ways to score extra savings all season, including:

Oct. 22 through Dec. 24 , if a price goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will match it. In addition, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase. Holiday Price Match Guarantee – Guests can take the guesswork out of deal-hunting with this industry-leading option., if a price goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will match it. In addition, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.

Target Circle – Members of the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program enjoy additional perks and savings just for them, including new Deals of the Day every day throughout the season and other personalized offers all year.

Target RedCard – As always, guests get 5% off every purchase when using their RedCard.

For more on the latest deals and store hours, visit Target.com and the Target app. Additional details on Target's holiday season plans are available on the retailer's holiday press hub.

Spanish Translation [note the space after 5 and before % is intentional and correct in Spanish]

Acerca de Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), una empresa con sede central en Mineápolis, atiende a su clientela a través de casi 2,000 tiendas y de Target.com, con el propósito de ayudar a todas las familias a descubrir la alegría de la vida diaria. Desde 1946, Target destina el 5 % de sus ganancias a comunidades, lo que actualmente equivale a millones de dólares por semana. Para obtener más información sobre la compañía, visite su sitio web corporativo y centro de prensa.

