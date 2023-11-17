24 Seven Founder and Chairwoman Celeste Gudas Again Named to Top Women in Staffing List

Gudas Named to SIA's Global Power 150: Women in Staffing List for Second Consecutive Yea

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven , one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative and tech recruiting firms, today announced Founder and Chairwoman Celeste Gudas has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts'(SIA) 2023 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list for the second consecutive year. This annual list from SIA, a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, recognizes women for exceptional contributions in the staffing industry.

"The incredible impact of the 2023 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing is made even more remarkable given our current environment of post-pandemic shifts, economic concerns and geopolitical issues," said Ursula Williams, chief operating officer for SIA in a press release about the list . "Meeting such dramatic change and challenges with innovation and growth is a true power move, and the powerhouse women on this list have made such moves in the workforce solutions ecosystem. A huge congratulations to this year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing."

Gudas founded 24 Seven in 2000. Under her leadership, the company has consistently ranked on SIA's Largest Staffing Firms in the US list. As a working mother of three, Gudas is committed to furthering executive-level women and has recently acquired several agencies, all with successful female founders or leaders.

"I have worked with Celeste for over a decade, and she has woven diversity and inclusion into the fabric of our culture at 24 Seven by creating policies that include expanded family leave, flex time, remote work, and mentorship," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "She deserves to be on this list as her commitment to the ongoing training and leadership development of women is unmatched."

"I'm humbled to once again be named to this list of incredible women championing innovation in the staffing industry," said Gudas. "At 24 Seven, we're passionate about creating an inclusive workplace that promotes and values diversity while matching the right professionals with meaningful work. I will continue to champion women in the workplace and help them build rewarding careers."

In addition to this honor, 2023 has been a year of significant recognition for 24 Seven including:

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get digital marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries. provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place. is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management. helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.

The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations. is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.

Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights. is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

