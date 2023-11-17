NapkinAds Secures Exclusive $4.5M Deal with BetterHelp Following New Marketing Channel Success

NapkinAds Pens Exclusive Three-Year Advertising Deal with BetterHelp After Generating Viral Engagement in Bars and Restaurants Nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NapkinAds announced today the company has secured an exclusive three-year advertising partnership with the online mental health platform BetterHelp. NapkinAds is the first company to serve ads on napkins with a reach of over 100,000 restaurants and bars nationwide.

NapkinAds Logo (PRNewswire)

BetterHelp signs $4.5M deal with NapkinAds to advertise on Napkins

To showcase the impact of its innovative brand marketing campaigns, NapkinAds designed and placed 237,000 BetterHelp branded napkins in dozens of New York City bars and eateries. The targeted marketing campaign generated more than 40 million social media impressions for the brand. User-generated content of a couple breaking up in a bar after encountering the branded BetterHelp napkin ads and disagreeing about their need for couples therapy went viral on Reddit and Instagram. The campaign also achieved 75% brand recall for BetterHelp, with 20% of customers who encountered the new media reported they would be more likely to try the mental health provider and 19% saying they would recommend it to a friend or family member.

"The customer engagement our NapkinAds campaign has generated showcases the real impact that advertising can make when done with purpose and intent," said Olivier Sinson, director of partnerships, BetterHelp. "Our mission is to support people in their mental health journey and we are always looking for new ways to spread awareness of the services BetterHelp offers. When we see customers engaging with our brand through social media posts sparked by our messages placed on napkins in bars and restaurants, it's a reminder of the importance of our mission and the true impact we are making on people's lives."

"We are proud that BetterHelp has exclusively partnered with NapkinAds as their Out-Of-Home brand marketing partner after achieving huge results in just one market during our first test campaign," said Igor Berezner, CEO of NapkinAds. "Since we launched three years ago, NapkinAds has been building brand recognition and giving companies innovative ways to get their messages into the hands of customers across the country. What started as an idea during the pandemic in response to restaurants and bars implementing QR codes on their menus to keep patrons safe, is now a movement – and we can't wait to see where it takes our partners like BetterHelp next."

The average party of two stays 45 minutes or longer at a restaurant, providing a captive audience for brands that results in high engagement, including QR scans and sign-ups, as well as user-generated social media content of customers interacting with the brand. Companies can also target their messaging based on location down to a zip code level, type of establishment, and audience demographics using NapkinAds.

About NapkinAds

"Your Ad on a Napkin? Wipe Away the Competition!" is this growing national firm's business mantra. Only three years after launch as the first company to brand commercial napkins with logos and compelling advertising, NapkinAds has exclusively partnered with over 100,000 restaurants and bars nationwide. This company also cites partnerships with leading Fortune 500 brands. Partners and brands can also contact the company directly.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is a mental health platform that provides online mental health services directly to clients. The online counseling and therapy services are provided through web-based interaction as well as phone and text communication.

Media Contact

contact@napkinads.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NapkinAds