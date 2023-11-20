BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION AT WORLD TRAVEL MARKET 2023

The Bahamas celebrates a successful show at World Travel Market 2023

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) showcased The Islands of The Bahamas in grand style at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2023, held 6 – 8 November.

With a rich history spanning over 40 years, WTM stands as the foremost global event in the travel and tourism sector, with participation from more than 5,000 exhibitors representing 182 countries and regions. BMOTIA's presence at this event signified a milestone in the ongoing commitment to promote The Bahamas as a premier travel destination.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of independence on July 10, 2023, The Bahamas extended its festivities at the event, featuring traditional Junkanoo and a commemorative cake to mark this historical milestone.

The delegation, led by Latia Duncombe, Director General at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, included members of the Bahamas Tourist Office in the United Kingdom and international team members specializing in sales, marketing and communications. The team engaged with global contacts within the travel industry, and notable partners at the Bahamas booth included representatives from Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, Atlantis Paradise Island, Margaritaville Beach Resort, Majestic Tours and the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board.

Director General Duncombe said, "World Travel Market 2023 has once again proven to be a significant event in the industry calendar, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase the world-class offerings in The Islands of The Bahamas, establish new relationships and nurture existing partnerships."

Duncombe highlighted the extensive engagement with over 100 contacts, including key partners in the airline, hotel and trade industries. She further emphasized the excitement of attendees in sampling the culture, heritage and vibrancy during the exhibition.

Reflecting on The Bahamas' 50 years of independence, Duncombe noted the country's achievements of economic growth and thriving social communities. This year has witnessed the attainment of record tourism numbers, surpassing the 2019 visitor numbers (7.2 million).

Duncombe concluded: "The stage is now set for an even more significant and prosperous 2024. The Bahamas is open for business, and we look forward to continuing the constructive discussions and exploring business opportunities discussed at WTM to further strengthen our position on the world stage."

