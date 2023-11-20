Custard Companies Reflects on Year of Charitable Giving

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2023 holiday season begins, it is with great pride that Custard Companies will once again take a moment to reflect on their charitable giving and philanthropic efforts throughout the past year.

Since the inception of the company, A.R. Custard, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Custard Companies, recognized the importance of sharing his growth and success with not only his employees, but also his community.

Over the past 61 years, Custard has hosted many events to help various communities across the United States, however most recently and close to home have been efforts to support CURE for Childhood Cancer. Providing volunteer time, funds and support, Custard has taken this cause to heart by sponsoring luncheons, golf outings and providing financial support.

CURE Childhood Cancer was founded in 1975 by Emory University pediatric oncologist, Dr. Abdel Ragab, recruited to head the new Division of Hematology/Oncology in Emory's Department of Pediatrics in Atlanta. It is with great pleasure that Custard Companies partners with CURE in their efforts to conquer childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families.

In addition to CURE, Custard Companies also provides support to various other organizations across the county. One of which is Youth Villages, a private nonprofit organization dedicated to helping emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families live successful lives. Custard is pleased to be involved through their annual giving to Youth Villages.

On a local level, Custard Companies supports Sheltering Arms, providing high–quality early education, childcare, and comprehensive family support services to up to 3,500 children and their families at 13 metropolitan Atlanta locations. Additionally, Custard hosts a yearly Angel Tree gifting event for local low-income children to receive holiday gifts who would not otherwise have the opportunity. This event was recently expanded to include all CIA locations across the US.

RW Custard, SVP of Operations, states, "It is an honor to support these and other charities, not only during the holidays, but year-round. We are fortunate to be in a position to support such wonderful organizations and it is our hope that our efforts will make a difference in the lives of the many recipients of these endeavors."

