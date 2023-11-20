Inspiretek Partners with the Queensland Government's Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport

The Inspire Pathways Initiative pilot project, led by the Queensland Government's support, is focused on improving the mental health and wellbeing of young Queensland athletes

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Inspiretek (www.inspiretek.io), a health technology company focused on improving the mental health and wellbeing of young people, announced today the official support from the Queensland Government and its Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport (DTIS). DTIS is funding the rollout of Inspiretek's health technology platform across its State Sporting Organisations through the Inspire Pathways Initiative pilot project. The goal is to better scale personalised mental health and wellbeing support to young Queensland athletes.

A recent National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing in Australia revealed that the prevalence of mental disorders in 16–24‐year‐olds rose by 50 percent from 2007 (26 percent) to 39 percent in 2021.1 The positive links between participation in sport and better mental health are well-established, and Inspiretek first launched during the pandemic to serve young athletes, with a broader vision to bring necessary mental health and wellbeing support, tools and technologies to all people in need. Its platform is evidence-based, with decades of supporting research behind it, as well as both affordable and inclusive, providing personalised support at scale. Earlier this summer, the company announced the launch of the Infinite Score, which gives organisations and their young people a research-supported way to track mental health and wellbeing on a daily basis.

"The Infinite Score and charts are a great addition. It makes daily check-ins streamlined and easy to use," said Fraser Harrison, the Wellbeing Strategy Project Lead with the Queensland Weightlifting Association, one of the organisations participating in the Inspire Pathways Initiative. "Queensland Weightlifting is taking big steps to support the wellbeing of our members, and Inspiretek is showing to be a valuable resource in this process."

"Our collaboration with DTIS is incredible validation for the technology and service we have built, and we are proud as a Queensland-founded company to support our athletes across the state as they look to develop and compete on the national and global stage," said Inspiretek CEO Rodney Rapson. "Our system is being rolled out across numerous Queensland sporting organisations, with the goal to increase access to personalised mental health and wellbeing resources and tools, and to enhance communication, collaboration and safeguarding opportunities for and between young athletes, their coaches, teams and support systems."

"As a former competitive young gymnast in Queensland, I know having access to something like our technology would have been beneficial to my mental and physical health as I progressed through gymnastics," said Inspiretek Founder Annie Devitt. "We are very proud to be aligned with the Queensland government, and do not take this amazing opportunity lightly. We are motivated by making an impact at scale."

Unlike other AMS technologies, Inspiretek's platform puts young people at the center, while offering the communication, content and engagement tools that today's coaches, administrators and organisations require. Through mental health and wellbeing tracking, Inspiretek delivers personalised evidence-based content, education and support for every user.

Inspiretek is a wellbeing management system for young athletes. Its technology was developed in conjunction with experts across mental health, sports science, and education to drive positive behavior change and improve mental health and wellbeing outcomes.

