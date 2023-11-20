MERCALIS AND TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP ANNOUNCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercalis and Triangle Insights Group (Triangle) today announced two executive leadership team appointments. Triangle, acquired by Mercalis in April 2022, welcomes Rohit Kumar as Executive Vice President and General Manager. In addition, Chris Apolito, a Triangle founding partner, has been named Chief Strategy Officer for Mercalis.

Kumar has advised life sciences companies for nearly 20 years on new product planning, business development, commercial strategy, product launch, and market access. His most recent role was at ClearView Healthcare Partners, where he served as Managing Director and established their commercial strategy and launch practice. Prior to that, Kumar led the brand and commercial strategy consulting practice at IQVIA. Throughout his career, he has advised both large pharmaceutical and emerging biotechnology firms, contributing to the successful launch of numerous drugs, including blockbusters and therapies for rare diseases. Kumar has played a key role in facilitating the growth of several early stage biotechs into thriving commercial entities. His extensive experience spans various therapeutic areas, including immuno-oncology, CNS disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory diseases, metabolic disorders, rare diseases, and vaccines. In addition, Kumar has worked on innovative modalities such as cell and gene therapy, RNA therapy, and digital therapeutics. He holds a BA from St. Stephen's College in Delhi, India, and an MBA from Yale University's School of Management. In his role at Triangle, his focus will be on building new capabilities, driving growth, and leveraging Triangle's deep understanding of industry issues to support Mercalis's overall strategy.

Apolito, in his new role, will help realize value for life sciences clients across Mercalis's three commercial verticals while maintaining an active focus on the consulting arm of the business. In addition, he will help to develop a corporate strategy that aligns with the company's end-to-end commercialization capabilities while identifying and evaluating business and partnership opportunities to augment Mercalis's industry-leading life sciences platform. Apolito has over 25 years of pharmaceutical and strategy consulting experience, with positions in discovery research, business development, and management consulting. For the past 20 years, he has led consulting engagements focused on corporate strategy, R&D portfolio strategy, and commercial assessments across the life sciences sector. Apolito earned an MS from the University of Buffalo and a BS in Biochemistry from the University of Rochester before completing an MBA from the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler School of Business.

"The addition of Rohit and promotion of Chris further strengthen the Triangle and Mercalis executive leadership teams," said Scott Dulitz, Mercalis CEO. "Their leadership and expertise will help us to accelerate value for our life sciences clients and execute our mission of enhancing patient lives.

About Triangle Insights Group

Triangle Insights Group by Mercalis is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders. The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, cell, and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy). For more information, visit www.triangleinsightsgroup.com.

About Mercalis

Mercalis is an integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company partners closely with its clients to deliver an end-to-end spectrum of commercial capabilities that work together seamlessly and flexibly. Backed by proven industry expertise and results-driven technology, Mercalis provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Above all, Mercalis helps navigate the complex life sciences marketplace to accelerate value and enhance patient lives. Founded in 2000, Mercalis provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about Mercalis, please visit www.mercalis.com.

