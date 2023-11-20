SEVA Raises $85 Million Inaugural Growth Equity Fund to Invest in Founder-Led Technology Businesses

Founded by experienced technology investor Shalin Mehta , SEVA Fund I is targeting fast-growing, profitable, founder-led, technology-enabled companies

Oversubscribed inaugural fund received support from diverse group of blue-chip limited partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEVA, a newly-launched growth equity firm serving customer-centric founders and companies based in New York, today announced the close of its $85 million oversubscribed, debut fund ("SEVA Fund I" or the "Fund"), reaching its hard cap and exceeding its original target of $50 million.

The Fund's close follows just four months of fundraising amidst a historically challenging environment and received wide support from a leading group of limited partners comprised of world-class bootstrapped founder/CEOs, industry leaders, and blue-chip institutional investors including leading university endowments, charitable foundations, investment managers, and family offices.

SEVA will seek to build a focused portfolio between eight and ten investments in fast-growing, profitable, founder-led, technology companies. The firm will target companies that have achieved strong product-market fit, exhibit robust customer loyalty, and are looking to scale and accelerate their long-term growth and profitability.

Founded by Shalin Mehta, formerly of Susquehanna Growth Equity and Spectrum Equity, who built his career by sourcing, leading, and managing proprietary investments in leading founder-led, technology companies, SEVA brings a unique perspective to its partnership approach, combining flexible capital with empathy and strategic expertise for customer-centric founders and companies focused on profitable growth.

Prior to founding SEVA in 2023, Shalin supported leading companies across the internet, software, data, marketplace, and technology-enabled services categories, such as Clutch.co, ProviderTrust, Seek Now, NoRedInk, Poppulo, and Muck Rack.

"SEVA's purpose is simple: to serve customer-centric founders and companies," said Shalin Mehta, Founder and Managing Partner of SEVA. "SEVA realizes its distinct purpose through its strong thematic focus, data-centric approach, extensive bootstrapped founder network, and proprietary sourcing capability to help capital-efficient, customer-centric founders build enduring technology-enabled companies."

SEVA—a name inspired by the Sanskrit word, which means selfless service—will seek to serve customer-centric founders of fast-growing, bootstrapped companies to scale via profitable growth and achieve their vision on their own terms.

"The typical VC and PE ecosystems continue to overlook and misunderstand these customer-centric founders and companies, who don't want to subscribe to the dilutive fundraising treadmill or cede control to outside investors too early in the company's lifecycle – we've built SEVA to solve this quandary, by offering a balanced and optimal partnership to enable capital-efficient, customer-centric founders to have the best of both worlds."

SEVA has also cultivated an extensive network of bootstrapped founders and operational leaders that have built world-class customer-centric companies through profitable growth. SEVA's Network is a community of world-class founders and growth stage technology executives across key functions with experience solving today's high-growth initiatives. The SEVA Network will bring their unique perspective to partner with SEVA's founders to help them scale and accelerate long-term growth and profitability via sharing best practices and expertise across Strategic Planning, Executive Hiring, Product/GTM, Financial Reporting & Operational Infrastructure, and Exit Planning.

SEVA is an early growth equity firm exclusively focused on serving customer-centric founders building fast-growing, profitable, founder-led, internet, software, data, marketplace, and technology-enabled services companies. SEVA is based in Brooklyn, NY. https://www.sevagrowth.com/

