LightInTheBox to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 28, 2023 -

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

LightInTheBox's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 28, 2023 (9:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Singapore time on the same day).

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by going to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10034694-cqmwxe.html. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the event passcode followed by your unique access PIN, and you will be connected to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through December 05, 2023. The dial-in details are:

US/Canada: +1-855-883-1031 Singapore: 800-101-3223 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Replay PIN: 10034694

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide. With a focus on serving its middle-aged and senior customers, LightInTheBox leverages its global supply chain and logistics networks, along with its in-house R&D and design capabilities to offer a wide selection of comfortable, aesthetically pleasing and visually interesting apparels that bring fresh joy to customers. LightInTheBox operates its business through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites as well as mobile applications, which are available in over 20 major languages and over 140 countries and regions. The Company is headquartered in Singapore, with additional offices in California, Shanghai and Beijing.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: lightinthebox@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: lightinthebox@tpg-ir.com

