Serve up a Smash with the BlendJet Special Edition Venus Williams’ Happy Viking Collection

Available in 'Strawberry Blast', 'Plant Paradise' and 'Match Point' designs, each portable blender features noteworthy graphics, complete with Venus Williams' signature

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Game, set, blend! Get ready to ace your blending game with the incredible collaboration between BlendJet , makers of the original portable blender, and tennis champion and founder of Happy Viking, Venus Williams! Introducing the limited edition BlendJet 2s, inspired by the unstoppable Venus Williams. These compact and powerful blenders are more than just kitchen gadgets; they embody the spirit of a champion.

Starting today, you can swing by www.blendjet.com and grab these sleek and stylish Happy Viking BlendJet portable blenders. Choose the vibrant 'Strawberry Blast' for a burst of energy, the blooming 'Plant Paradise' for a taste of nature, or the dynamic 'Match Point' to power up your blending game - or better yet, collect them all!

Whether you're whipping up a smoothie in your kitchen or on the go, these BlendJet portable blenders will infuse your culinary endeavors with Venus's laser-like focus and unwavering confidence, just like she brings to the tennis court!

Happy Viking founder Venus Williams said, "Teaming up with BlendJet is an exciting partnership for us! This collaboration embodies the perfect blend of innovation, style, and healthy living. The Happy Viking BlendJets were built to inspire people to embrace their inner champion and help elevate their wellness journey, whether they're at home or on the go."

Venus's fans can even use their BlendJet portable blenders to whip up her Happy Viking Superfood shakes, ensuring a nutritious plant-based meal with a hint of victory in every sip. Packed with 60+ superfoods and nutrients, these low sugar shakes are available in craveable flavors like Triple Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry Smoothie, Greeña Colada, Iced Coffee, and Cookies & Cream.

"We are thrilled to announce this winning partnership between BlendJet and tennis icon Venus Williams," says Ryan Pamplin, CEO of BlendJet. "Boasting an impressive 7 Grand Slam titles and 4 Olympic Gold Medals, Venus is the epitome of power, passion, and determination. Our Venus Williams' Happy Viking Special Edition BlendJets are the perfect way to ace your nutrition goals and unleash your inner champion."

The BlendJet 2 portable blender serves up game-changing technology that allows you to create fresh smoothies, shakes, or mixed drinks wherever you go, without being tied down by cords. Its TurboJet technology, patented and unmatched, effortlessly blends through ice, frozen fruit, and more in a swift 20 seconds. Whether you're craving a lightning-fast smoothie, a shake worthy of a trophy, or a frozen latte that serves up aces, the BlendJet 2 is your ultimate culinary doubles partner. It's a true winner, delivering multiple blends per charge and swiftly recharging with any USB port.

For more information on BlendJet and its court-side lineup of products, visit BlendJet.com. Be sure to follow @BlendJet on Instagram for the latest smashing updates and electrifying content.

View images for Venus Williams' Happy Viking themed collection here. BlendJet corporate press kit is here .

About BlendJet

BlendJet is the most popular blender brand on the internet and one of the fastest growing consumer brands in the world with millions of customers around the globe. BlendJet's patented technology and continued innovation has revolutionized the blender industry and created an entirely new product category: portable blenders. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, BlendJet is on a mission to create products that help people live longer, healthier lives.

About Happy Viking

Happy Viking is a plant-based superfood nutrition company started by tennis champion Venus Williams. When an autoimmune disease threatened to end her tennis career, Venus Williams became deeply passionate about plant-based nutrition, and spent years testing out new daily superfood protein shake recipes to improve her body and mind. Those recipes became the blueprint for her Happy Viking Superfood Protein powder, which is formulated with 60+ superfoods and nutrients, including 20g protein, 1 cup of fruit and veggie phytonutrients, DHA-omega-3's, probiotics, prebiotics, fiber, & more. Since her launch in 2020, Venus has brought on an all-star team of investors, including Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Michelle Wie West, Kevin Durant, Robin Arzon, Isaiah Hartenstein, Collin Sexton, Rich Kleiman, Harrison Phillips, and Reily Opelka.

