X Financial Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

QoQ YoY Total loan amount facilitated and

originated (RMB in million) 19,825 25,874 29,462 13.9 % 48.6 % Number of active borrowers 1,415,059 1,474,930 1,809,815 22.7 % 27.9 %

The total loan amount facilitated and originated [1] in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB29,462 million , representing an increase of 48.6% from RMB19,825 million in the same period of 2022.

Total number of active borrowers[2] was 1,809,815 in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 27.9% from 1,415,059 in the same period of 2022.



As of September 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2023 As of September 30, 2023 Total outstanding loan balance (RMB in million) 33,789 45,071 49,685 Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 31-60 days 0.77 % 0.96 % 1.11 % Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans that are past

due for 91-180 days 2.22 % 2.50 % 2.50 %

The total outstanding loan balance [3] as of September 30, 2023 was RMB49,685 million , compared with RMB33,789 million as of September 30, 2022 .

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 31-60 days [4] as of September 30, 2023 was 1.11%, compared with 0.77% as of September 30, 2022 .

The delinquency rate for all outstanding loans that are past due for 91-180 days[5] as of September 30, 2023 was 2.50%, compared with 2.22% as of September 30, 2022 .

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period. [2] Represents borrowers who made at least one transaction on the Company's platform during the relevant period. [3] Represents the total amount of loans outstanding for loans that the Company facilitated and originated at the end of the relevant period. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and are excluded in the outstanding loan balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. As Xiaoying Housing Loan is a secured loan product and the Company is entitled to payment by exercising its rights to the collateral, the Company does not exclude Xiaoying Housing Loan delinquent for more than 60 days in the outstanding loan balance. [4] Represents the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 31 to 60 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 60 days are charged-off and excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance. Xiaoying Housing Loan was launched in 2015 and ceased in 2019, and all the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 were overdue more than 60 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate. [5] To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable to the peers, the Company also defines the delinquency rate as the balance of the outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for loans that were 91 to 180 days past due as a percentage of the total balance of outstanding principal and accrued outstanding interest for the loans that the Company facilitated and originated as of a specific date. Loans that are delinquent for more than 180 days are excluded in the calculation of delinquency rate by balance, except for Xiaoying Housing Loan. All the outstanding loan balance of housing loan as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 were overdue more than 180 days. To make the delinquency rate by balance comparable, the Company excludes Xiaoying Housing Loan in the calculation of delinquency rate.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue 894,617 1,220,422 1,396,864 14.5 % 56.1 % Total operating costs and expenses (594,191) (775,713) (962,120) 24.0 % 61.9 % Income from operations 300,426 444,709 434,744 (2.2 %) 44.7 % Net income 211,724 366,292 347,190 (5.2 %) 64.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income 231,125 364,885 374,507 2.6 % 62.0 %











Net income per ADS—basic 3.96 7.62 7.26 (4.7 %) 83.3 % Net income per ADS—diluted 3.84 7.50 7.02 (6.4 %) 82.8 %











Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1,396.9 million ( US$191.5 million ), representing an increase of 56.1% from RMB894.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB434.7 million ( US$59.6 million ), compared with RMB300.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB347.2 million ( US$47.6 million ), compared with RMB211.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP [6] adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB374.5 million ( US$51.3 million ), compared with RMB231.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") [7] in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB7.26 (US$1.00) and RMB7.02 (US$0.96) , compared with RMB3.96 and RMB3.84 , respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and adjusted diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB7.80 (US$1.07) and RMB7.56 (US$1.04) , compared with RMB4.32 and RMB4.20 , respectively, in the same period of 2022.

[6] The Company uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [7] Each American depositary share ("ADS") represents six Class A ordinary shares.

Mr. Justin Tang, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to see that our established strategy continued to deliver strong results in the third quarter. Our loan facilitation and origination amount reached the high end of our previous guidance, and both our top line and bottom line showed substantial year-over-year improvement. During the quarter, as macroeconomic conditions improved moderately and the regulatory environment stabilized, the personal finance business has returned to normal across the industry, resulting in increased competition. As a result, our unit borrower acquisition cost increased quarter-over-quarter. Our loan delinquencies fluctuated within their historical low-to-middle range. Going forward, we will continue to execute on our proven strategy and enhance our ability to drive long-term growth and returns for our shareholders."

Mr. Kent Li, President of the Company, added, "During the third quarter, our total loan amount facilitated and originated increased by 49% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter to RMB29 billion, with the total outstanding loan balance reaching nearly RMB50 billion at the end of September 2023. Our delinquency rates for all outstanding loans past due for 31-60 days and 91-180 days were 1.11% and 2.50%, respectively, at the end of the quarter, compared with 0.77% and 2.22%, respectively, a year ago. We have enhanced our efforts to acquire more quality borrowers, but we expect the delinquency rates to continue to fluctuate for some time. We will maintain healthy asset quality leveraging our cutting-edge risk management system and focusing more on asset quality than on expanding the borrower base."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, "We are very pleased with our solid financial results in the third quarter. Total net revenue increased by 56% year-over-year and 14.5% quarter-over-quarter to RMB1,397 million. While our net income saw a remarkable 64% year-over-year increase to RMB347 million, there was a slight decline quarter-over-quarter. This decrease was primarily attributed to the rising costs of borrower acquisition and managing asset quality risks. We remain dedicated to achieving balanced growth in revenue and earnings in the long term, which is clearly a key driver of shareholder value. To achieve this goal, we will take a comprehensive consideration of borrower acquisition costs and risk control based on close monitoring of market dynamics, to ensure that we grow both our revenue scale and profits in a sustainable manner."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 56.1% to RMB1,396.9 million (US$191.5 million) from RMB894.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.



Loan facilitation service 501,972 56.1 % 829,385 59.4 % 65.2 % Post-origination service 96,026 10.7 % 168,186 12.0 % 75.1 % Financing income 251,607 28.1 % 300,950 21.5 % 19.6 % Other revenue 45,012 5.1 % 98,343 7.1 % 118.5 % Total net revenue 894,617 100.0 % 1,396,864 100.0 % 56.1 %

Loan facilitation service fees in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 65.2% to RMB829.4 million (US$113.7 million) from RMB502.0 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the total loan amount facilitated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.

Post-origination service fees in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 75.1% to RMB168.2 million (US$23.1 million) from RMB96.0 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the cumulative effect of increased volume of loans facilitated in the previous quarters. Revenues from post-origination services are recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the underlying loans as the services are being provided.

Financing income in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 19.6% to RMB301.0 million (US$41.2 million) from RMB251.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances compared with the same period of 2022.

Other revenue in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 118.5% to RMB98.3 million (US$13.5 million), compared with RMB45.0 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in referral service fee for introducing borrowers to other platforms.

Origination and servicing expenses in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 50.1% to RMB811.1 million (US$111.2 million) from RMB540.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the increase in borrower acquisition cost and collection expenses resulting from the increased in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.

Provision for loans receivable in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB53.9 million (US$7.4 million), compared with RMB17.2 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in loans receivable held by the Company as a result of the increase in total loan amount facilitated and originated this quarter compared with the same period of 2022.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB434.7 million (US$59.6 million), compared with RMB300.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Income before income taxes and gain (loss) from equity in affiliates in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB417.5 million (US$57.2 million), compared with RMB302.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB74.2 million (US$10.2 million), compared with RMB91.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB347.2 million (US$47.6 million), compared with RMB211.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB374.5 million (US$51.3 million), compared with RMB231.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income per basic and diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB7.26 (US$1.00), and RMB7.02 (US$0.96), compared with RMB3.96 and RMB3.84, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per basic and diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB7.80 (US$1.07), and RMB7.56 (US$1.04), compared with RMB4.32 and RMB4.20 respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents was RMB1,427.9 million (US$195.7 million) as of September 30, 2023, compared with RMB1,320.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase Plan

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 395,962 ADSs for a total consideration of US$1.73 million. Since the beginning of 2023, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 801,807 ADSs for a total consideration of US$3.31 million. The Company has approximately US$5.6 million remaining for potential repurchases under our current plan.

Changes to the Board and management

The Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the following changes to the Board and management, effective as of the date of this announcement:

Mr. Shaoyong (Simon) Cheng resigned as Vice Chairman while remaining as a Non-Executive Director of the Board.

Mr. Kan (Kent) Li resigned as Chief Risk Officer and continues to serve as President and Director of the Board.

Mr. Yufan Jiang, who joined X Financial in 2015, was appointed as Chief Risk Officer.

Mr. Ding (Gardon) Gao resigned as Chief Technology Officer.

Business Outlook

The Company expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated for the fourth quarter of 2023 to be between RMB26.5 billion and RMB28.0 billion. The total loan amount facilitated and originated for 2023 is expected to be between RMB105.9 billion and RMB107.4 billion.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which are subject to changes.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income, (ii) adjusted net income per basic ADS, and (iii) adjusted net income per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents 602,271 1,427,862 195,705 Restricted cash 404,689 599,701 82,196 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 1,161,912 1,740,978 238,621 Loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and other loans, net 3,810,393 4,522,614 619,876 Loans at fair value 120,280 - - Deposits to institutional cooperators, net 1,770,317 1,828,885 250,670 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 71,082 27,827 3,814 Deferred tax assets, net 88,428 118,172 16,197 Long-term investments 495,995 522,410 71,602 Property and equipment, net 5,861 8,549 1,172 Intangible assets, net 36,550 36,512 5,004 Loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans, net 10,061 9,865 1,352 Financial investments 192,620 259,066 35,508 Other non-current assets 67,204 58,811 8,061 TOTAL ASSETS 8,837,663 11,161,252 1,529,778







LIABILITIES





Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost 2,627,910 3,229,839 442,686 Payable to investors at fair value 141,289 - - Guarantee liabilities - 41,146 5,640 Financial guarantee derivative 107,890 - - Short-term borrowings 70,209 557,500 76,412 Accrued payroll and welfare 63,681 71,090 9,744 Other tax payable 255,691 291,138 39,905 Income tax payable 270,089 408,670 56,013 Deposit payable to channel cooperators 19,700 19,700 2,700 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 476,035 681,834 93,453 Dividend payable - 58,693 8,045 Other non-current liabilities 51,193 41,370 5,670 Deferred tax liabilities 722 42,818 5,869 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,084,409 5,443,798 746,137







Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Common shares 207 207 28 Treasury stock (124,597) (131,551) (18,031) Additional paid-in capital 3,191,194 3,209,546 439,905 Retained earnings 1,622,851 2,561,984 351,149 Other comprehensive income 63,599 77,268 10,590 Total X Financial shareholders' equity 4,753,254 5,717,454 783,641 Non-controlling interests - - - TOTAL EQUITY 4,753,254 5,717,454 783,641







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,837,663 11,161,252 1,529,778

Loan facilitation service 501,972 829,385 113,677

1,482,206 2,125,492 291,323 Post-origination service 96,026 168,186 23,052

265,673 429,775 58,906 Financing income 251,607 300,950 41,249

717,638 829,645 113,712 Other revenue 45,012 98,343 13,479

141,791 237,308 32,526 Total net revenue 894,617 1,396,864 191,457

2,607,308 3,622,220 496,467















Operating costs and expenses:













Origination and servicing 540,451 811,078 111,167

1,538,011 2,114,607 289,831 General and administrative 42,590 48,588 6,660

129,078 138,373 18,966 Sales and marketing 3,726 3,360 461

12,952 8,828 1,210 (Reversal of) provision for accounts receivable and contract assets (4,385) 3,748 514

47,386 5,983 820 Provision for loans receivable 17,216 53,946 7,394

83,180 129,772 17,787 (Reversal of) provision for contingent guarantee liabilities - 41,594 5,701

(14,000) 41,594 5,701 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on deposits to institutional cooperators (5,407) (194) (27)

3,127 (427) (59) Reversal of provision for credit losses for other financial assets - - -

(765) - - Total operating costs and expenses 594,191 962,120 131,870

1,798,969 2,438,730 334,256















Income from operations 300,426 434,744 59,587

808,339 1,183,490 162,211 Interest income (expenses), net 643 (7,322) (1,004)

3,359 (17,778) (2,437) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (13,991) 1,526 209

(26,137) (7,255) (994) Income (loss) from financial investments 1,823 (16,490) (2,260)

(7,802) (13,911) (1,907) Impairment losses on financial investments (8,875) - -

(8,875) - - Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts (4,886) 268 37

(6,377) (531) (73) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative 21,649 - -

46,274 24,966 3,422 Other income, net 6,106 4,742 650

32,134 23,005 3,153















Income before income taxes and gain (loss) from equity in affiliates 302,895 417,468 57,219

840,915 1,191,986 163,375















Income tax expense (91,104) (74,172) (10,166)

(314,380) (213,779) (29,301) Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates, net of tax (67) 3,894 534

10,821 19,619 2,689 Net income 211,724 347,190 47,587

537,356 997,826 136,763 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 211,724 347,190 47,587

537,356 997,826 136,763















Net income 211,724 347,190 47,587

537,356 997,826 136,763 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:













Gain from equity in affiliates 96 4 1

166 45 6 Foreign currency translation adjustments 37,254 (6,301) (864)

69,971 13,624 1,867 Comprehensive income 249,074 340,893 46,724

607,493 1,011,495 138,636 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 249,074 340,893 46,724

607,493 1,011,495 138,636















Net income per share—basic 0.66 1.21 0.17

1.64 3.47 0.48 Net income per share—diluted 0.64 1.17 0.16

1.60 3.43 0.47















Net income per ADS—basic 3.96 7.26 1.00

9.84 20.82 2.85 Net income per ADS—diluted 3.84 7.02 0.96

9.60 20.58 2.82















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 321,742,209 287,806,370 287,806,370

328,467,902 287,412,729 287,412,729 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 328,981,034 297,114,127 297,114,127

335,706,728 291,209,263 291,209,263

537,356 997,826 136,763 Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil) 1,823 (16,490) (2,260)

(7,802) (13,911) (1,907) Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil) (8,875) - -

(8,875) - - Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax) - - -

- - - Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 12,349 10,827 1,484

41,686 34,178 4,684 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 231,125 374,507 51,331

595,719 1,045,915 143,354















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—basic 0.72 1.30 0.18

1.81 3.64 0.50 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—diluted 0.70 1.26 0.17

1.77 3.59 0.49















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 4.32 7.80 1.07

10.86 21.84 2.99 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 4.20 7.56 1.04

10.62 21.54 2.95















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 321,742,209 287,806,370 287,806,370

328,467,902 287,412,729 287,412,729 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 328,981,034 297,114,127 297,114,127

335,706,728 291,209,263 291,209,263

