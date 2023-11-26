Densitas® Selects CancerIQ to Power Lifetime Risk, Patient Adherence as Part of its Industry Leading Mammography Quality AI Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, today announced a partnership with CancerIQ, a precision cancer prevention platform, to expand its offering to include CancerIQ's Tyrer-Cuzick 8 risk calculator, as well as its care management and patient activation capabilities.

With this partnership, Densitas will offer CancerIQ's Tyrer-Cuzick 8 risk calculator alongside its mammography quality AI platform to enable clinicians to easily assess patient lifetime risk and current breast health, generate payer-supported risk-based care plans, and provide the patient education and navigation support needed for long-term adherence.

"Our collaboration with CancerIQ reflects our commitment to furnishing care providers with best-in-class solutions for breast health," said Mo Abdolell, founder and CEO, Densitas. "We are delighted to count CancerIQ with their industry-leading expertise and innovative familial and genetic risk platform that more than doubles adherence to screening, among our elite circle of premier industry partners, supporting the provision of peerless mammography quality and ultimately saving more lives."

Densitas offers a robust AI-driven mammography quality assurance platform that comprises intelliMammo® and intelliMaven™. intelliMammo® is built on deep learning and machine learning algorithms that assess clinical image quality and breast density for advanced analytics and workflow functions. Complementing this is intelliMaven™, the first-ever and only generative AI application for quality assurance. This integrated platform provides mammography facilities and clinical care teams with a comprehensive and scalable solution that boosts operational efficiency, improves mammography quality, and increases clinical confidence. Importantly, it ensures compliance with the FDA's Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) EQUIP and the American College of Radiology's standards.

intelliMammo® helps reduce clinical image quality error rates by as much as 44%, and enables compliance with key MQSA EQUIP and adherence to ACR accreditation requirements in mere seconds and minutes, as opposed to days and weeks. intelliMaven™ aids radiological technologists to increase their clinical confidence and autonomy, which buffers radiologists from disruptions during the interpretation of mammography exams.

This strategic partnership positions Densitas, together with CancerIQ, to support care providers in meeting and exceeding their FDA MQSA EQUIP compliance, ACR Accreditation, and 2024 Accreditation requirements set by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) that enhance clinical workflows and streamline the reporting status, both critical components for NAPBC accreditation. Together, the product suites offer care providers a blended solution for their breast health services, and deliver a powerful platform for deeper, data-driven understanding of mammography quality and patient risk profiles.

Integrated with leading EHRs, CancerIQ's lifetime risk calculator offers Tyrer-Cuzick scores (7 and 8), Gail, and NCCN guidelines, putting comprehensive risk scores at clinicians' fingertips. The platform also supports essential high-risk patient identification, genetic testing automation, education, navigation, and long-term care management.

"Our work with Densitas reflects our vision to further enhance the innovative AI offerings industry-leading partners bring to the breast density and mammography quality space," said Feyi Ayodele, co-founder and CEO, CancerIQ. "We're thrilled to expand the CancerIQ family of partners to ensure more patients have access to genetically informed cancer prevention, treatment and survivorship care."

About Densitas

Densitas is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Densitas solutions support care providers delivering mammography services to improve efficiencies, meet FDA/ACR compliance requirements supporting early breast cancer detection and treatment. For more information, visit www.densitashealth.com.

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. Learn more at www.canceriq.com , follow CancerIQ on Twitter or LinkedIn .

