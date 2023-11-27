CGI All Payments solution available in Amazon Web Services Marketplace for cloud-enabled payments modernization

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced CGI All Payments, a flexible cloud-ready enterprise payments solution, is now available through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a curated digital catalog for software that can run on AWS. CGI continues to offer a range of delivery options for CGI All Payments that best meet evolving client capacity and scalability needs.

"With the availability of CGI All Payments in AWS Marketplace, clients benefit from the modernization and innovation we have integrated into our solution while streamlining the deployment and management of the solution as their business needs evolve," said Robert Coakley, Vice-President Consulting, Delivery, and CGI Lead for Payment Solutions. "In addition to the benefits of cloud-based delivery, clients will realize the simplified procurement AWS Marketplace provides."

CGI All Payments is a modular enterprise payments platform which helps banks accelerate benefits for their global customers and ease payment processes. The solution is scalable and deployable across multiple IT ecosystems and features technology that integrates seamlessly with CGI's industry-leading financial management products. An API-enabled solution built to ISO 20022 standards, CGI All Payments is used by financial services clients across the globe and supports multiple currencies, languages, and payment channels.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

