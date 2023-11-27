Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Reaffirms Commitment to Worker Productivity Growth and Collaborative Policies

Successful Conclusion of the 13th Social Dialogue Forum: His Excellency the Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication, concludes a significant forum addressing "Legislation and Government Policies - Insights and Aspirations".

Saudi Arabia Tops G20 in Worker Productivity Growth: The International Labour Organization highlights Saudi Arabia's achievement with a 4.9% growth in worker productivity in 2022.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, successfully concluded the 13th Social Dialogue Forum in Riyadh. Organized in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication, the forum, themed "Legislation and Government Policies - Insights and Aspirations," brought together government representatives, employers, workers, and the International Labour Organization.

Minister Al-Rajhi highlighted the forum's significance in fostering social dialogue, addressing challenges, and creating an empowering society aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Acknowledging Saudi Arabia's achievement as the top G20 country in worker productivity growth (4.9% in 2022, according to the International Labour Organization), he emphasized the commitment to collaborative initiatives discussed in five dialogue workshops.

Minister Al-Rajhi said: "This forum is vital for creating a vibrant society and work environment. Our success in worker productivity growth underscores our commitment to addressing challenges collaboratively.

"Our noteworthy success in worker productivity growth stands as a compelling testament to our unwavering commitment to proactively confront and overcome challenges through collaborative efforts."

Mr. Yousef Ghallab from the International Labour Organization emphasized the importance of inclusive policies through social dialogue, underlining the value of involving key stakeholders in legislative processes.

The forum delved into economic and social policy matters. Recommendations were approved to address challenges and enhance collaboration on social insurance, documentation of contracts, labor courts, and their connection to the labor system.

The Social Dialogue Forum aims to balance the labor market, protect jobs, and enhance internationally recognized mechanisms, fostering ongoing cooperation and communication among stakeholders.

