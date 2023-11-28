FRESH Communications Announces Top Dietitian-Approved Pantry Staples for 2023

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FRESH Communications is launching a new program to spotlight favorite products that have a positive impact on healthy living and nutrition, handpicked by their team of dietitians. The award-winning, women-owned PR and communications agency of registered dietitians and media experts plans to share "FRESH Finds" seasonally. The company is excited to kick off this program with their top product picks of the year that make it both convenient and delicious to eat well.

These carefully selected brands and products have not only met the high standards of our dietitians but also resonated with consumers looking for delicious options that make meals and snacking easier and healthier. We are pleased to introduce our "FRESH Finds" from Kevin's Natural Foods, Patience Fruit & Co., POSHI, Saffron Road, Jovial, and Saltery.

Kevin's Natural Foods: Kevin's Natural Foods has impressed our team with their commitment to clean, mouthwatering options for those seeking convenience. Their range of gluten-free, paleo, and keto-friendly entrees, sides, and simmer sauces are made with natural ingredients and no refined sugars. Kevin's Natural Foods offers a perfect balance of taste and health, making it easy to enjoy restaurant-quality dishes at home.

SourCrans: SourCrans has won our hearts with their gluten-free, vegan dried sour cranberries that have an impressive 14g of fiber and only 4g of sugar per serving. These candy alternatives do not contain artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors. Bursting with nostalgic flavors and packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, they are a treat you'll feel good about.

POSHI: POSHI is a brand that aligns perfectly with our snacking philosophy: make it convenient and healthy. POSHI's shelf-stable, marinated vegetable pouches come in delicious varieties like basil & thyme artichokes and rosemary & oregano asparagus. Enjoy these gluten-free, keto veggies on-the-go or to conveniently boost the nutrition of any meal.

Saffron Road: Our dietitians can't get enough of Saffron Road's certified gluten-free, vegan crunchy chickpeas. Offering a variety of global flavors and boasting 6g of protein plus 4-6g of fiber per serving, these organic chickpeas are an ideal standalone snack or a delightful addition to soups and salads. Their globally inspired frozen meals, sauces, and snacks offer an adventurous culinary experience with authentic flavors and top-notch nutrition.

Jovial: Jovial has earned accolades from our team for their dedication to providing consumers with organic, gluten-free, glyphosate-free, and non-GMO products. Their new gluten free mac & cheese and extensive line of sauces, pastas, beans, and more allow individuals with dietary restrictions to savor the authentic taste of Italy while maintaining their commitment to wellness.

Saltery: This brand is our new obsession for adding bold flavors to your healthy meals. Crafted with the highest quality ingredients: flaky sea salt, organic herbs, and thoughtfully sourced botanicals, Saltery immediately elevates any dish. We love their unique spin on salt with flavors like Ice Cream Sundae, Bayou Soul, and Butcher's Wife. Not to mention the jars and bright colors are perfect for gifting!

"We are thrilled to share our favorite product picks for 2023 with the public," said Amy Davis, RDN, registered dietitian and spokesperson for FRESH Communications. "These products taste great and align with our mission to promote healthier choices. We hope consumers will consider incorporating these amazing options into their diets to enhance their nutrition while savoring each bite along the way."

As FRESH Communications brings 2023 to a close, we invite everyone to explore these outstanding brands and their products.

