Givex Corp. Announces New Digital Wallet Integrations

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is proud to announce two new payment integrations for its online ordering platform, Givex eCommerce: Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Givex recognizes the growing importance of these payment methods and is dedicated to delivering solutions that align with evolving consumer preferences. Apple Pay and Google Pay can now be used on both web desktop and native mobile apps, as well as on the Scan / Pay functionality of the Givex eCommerce app. This integration enhances the overall user experience by simplifying the checkout process and providing an additional layer of security through the use of digital wallets.

The integration currently supports Chase and Moneris processors in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to other processors in the near future. Givex is dedicated to ensuring compatibility with a wide range of processors to accommodate the diverse needs of businesses and streamline the adoption of digital wallet technology.

"At Givex, we are laser-focused on developing solutions that improve the user experience for both our merchants and for their customers," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex. "The Apple Pay and Google Pay integration underscores our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to offer a superior customer experience and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

With 128,000 active locations across 100 countries, Givex offers leading point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, gift cards, Kitchen Display System (KDS), GivexPay and more.

About Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF)

The world is changing. Givex is ready. With 20+ years of consistent growth, 128,000+ active locations across 100+ countries, and a strong recurring revenue stream and balance sheet, Givex creates and cultivates powerful connections that unite brands and customers. In fiscal year 2022, Givex executed three strategic acquisitions, expanding its offerings and global footprint, and revenue went up 32% to $72.9M. Givex's integrated end-to-end tech solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs, Payment and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. To learn more about the Givex investment opportunity, please visit https://web.givex.com/investor-relations/ .

