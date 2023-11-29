Alaska Airlines opens the world to travel with more direct bookings with our partners

Go global! Our guests can now purchase thousands of flights to more than 500 destinations across 20 oneworld and additional partner airlines directly at alaskaair.com

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you eager to lose yourself far away from home? Maybe get swept up in the awe of Paris; absorb the history, food and beauty of Japan; head down under to Sydney to dive into jaw-dropping Australian beaches. Alaska Airlines can help get you there with the power of alaskaair.com and the rewards of our Mileage Plan program. From Austin to Auckland or Zihuatanejo to Zanzibar, alaskaair.com can now take you to more than 500 global destinations.

We recently surveyed 1,000 flyers nationwide to understand the destinations on their bucket lists*. One thing is clear: International travel remains big. Nearly 85% of U.S. travelers plan to cross the Atlantic or Pacific in the next three years to visit overseas hot spots.

Nearly half of the respondents say they're most interested in visiting Europe if they take a trip outside the U.S. in the next year. The United Kingdom , France , Spain , Ireland , Germany and Greece register as top choices.





One in 10 of those surveyed say they're most interested in heading to Oceania with Australia as their top choice followed by New Zealand and Fiji .





About the same number of travelers – one in 10 – say Asia captures their attention with Japan ranking as the preferred destination followed by South Korea and the Philippines .

We're building a world-class, direct booking platform with access to a robust portfolio of domestic and global partners. Your hassle-free journey starts at alaskaair.com where tickets for flights can be purchased for travel onboard premium global carriers that include Air Tahiti Nui; Finnair; Iberia; Japan Airlines; Qantas; Qatar Airways; STARLUX Airlines, and more. You can buy tickets with our partners in all classes of service (maybe treat yourself to business class?).

"The power of our oneworld and partner airlines is now fully accessible by our flyers who can book their overseas travel directly on our website," said Andrew Harrison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. "When you book at alaskaair.com, you earn elite qualifying miles for every mile flown, no change fees and triple miles for all purchases when using the Alaska Airlines credit card."

Alaskaair.com offers a unique booking proposition with key benefits when purchasing tickets directly, including more rewards, more ease and more care:

Fly a mile, earn a mile with us and our partners: Our Mileage Plan members earn 100% of the miles they fly on our partners when booked at alaskaair.com.** For overseas roundtrips that cover thousands of miles, that's thousands of Mileage Plan miles earned. We're the only U.S. airline that offers this level of loyalty to our members.





Earn valuable elite qualifying miles on our partners when booking partner flights on alaskaair.com: Mileage Plan members earn at least 100% of the miles flown as elite qualifying miles (EQMs) that apply toward elite status with us.** We have a faster path to becoming an elite flyer than other U.S. airlines. And status with us equals matching tier status within the one world alliance and all the benefits that come with it.



Here's a scenario : You and three of your family members travel from San Francisco to Tokyo on our fellow one world member Japan Airlines. You buy roundtrip tickets for $2,000 each on alaskaair.com using your Alaska credit card. 4 tickets x $2,000 apiece x 3 miles per dollar spent = 24,000 total Mileage Plan miles earned. Plus, if miles flown on the Japan Airlines flight are credited to your Alaska account, those are additional miles earned – one mile for every mile flown. That's more than 10,000 miles for each person roundtrip.

No change fees. Ever : There are no change or cancellation fees when booking with us. And that includes partner flights.**





Buying tickets with our partners on alaskaair.com is simple: Many of our guests know our website, and most already have a Mileage Plan account with their profile information and payment details stored. That information is ready to use when purchasing overseas travel with our global partners. Plus, you can see all your trips in one place. And don't forget about our award-winning guest service and care we're known for.

With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles all over the world through our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program. We're rolling out new global award redemptions in March 2024. With a focus on simplicity, value and availability, Mileage Plan members will have new options to choose from when booking flights with miles on our 24 partner airlines. We'll offer award redemptions starting as low as 4,500 miles one-way. We're also expanding award availability so our members can find more award space when they want to travel. Learn more here.

* To gather the data, Alaska Airlines conducted an online survey earlier this year with a third-party research partner in the U.S. among 1,000 Americans over 18 who have taken a domestic or international flight in the past three years.

** Saver or basic economy tickets are excluded. Effective for flights on or after Jan. 1, 2024, Mileage Plan members who book on alaskaair.com earn 100% of the miles they fly on our partners. These miles are elite qualifying miles (EQMs) that apply toward elite status with us.

