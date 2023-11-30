Fannie Mae Receives 'Equality 100 Award' from Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Company Scores 100 on 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index for Ninth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae(OTCQB: FNMA) today announced it has been recognized with the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, receiving a score of 100 on its 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the ninth consecutive year. The annual benchmarking survey and report measures corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

(PRNewsfoto/Fannie Mae) (PRNewswire)

"Fannie Mae is proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our diversity and for fostering an inclusive, psychologically safe environment," said Priscilla Almodovar, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae. "As our world grows more diverse every day, we put a premium on diversity of thought and experience among our leaders and employees, and we encourage diversity and inclusivity among our business partners and throughout the housing market."

Fannie Mae's longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace and industry is shown through many internal and external initiatives, such as:

Fannie Mae has been recognized by a number of organizations for its diversity and inclusion efforts, such as Black Enterprise, Disability:IN, LATINA Style, the National Business Inclusion Consortium, and Seramount.

The CEI rates more than 1,300 companies on detailed criteria under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; inclusive benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

The full 2023-2024 CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fannie Mae