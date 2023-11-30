STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF HENRY KISSINGER

STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF HENRY KISSINGER

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reagan Foundation and Institute mourns the loss of Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, a man who served his adopted country, the United States of America, with noteworthy commitment and incredible loyalty.

6/10/1981 President meeting with Henry Kissinger in the White House Residence (PRNewswire)

President Reagan once said: I have great respect for Henry and great friendship.

Following his time as Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977, and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs from 1969 through 1975, Dr Kissinger served in the Reagan Administration as the Chair of the National Bipartisan Commission on Central America from 1983 through 1985 and on the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board from 1984 to 1990. It was during that time that President Reagan got to know Dr. Kissinger well and once said of him, "I have great respect for Henry and great friendship."

Dr. Kissinger embodied the American Dream that Ronald Reagan spoke of often. Born in Germany, his family later fled the country during the Holocaust-era to the United States. He became a naturalized United States citizen in 1943, later serving in the US Army for 3 years, where he received the Bronze Star. Later in life, he won the Nobel Peace Prize as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan welcomed Dr. Kissinger's advice and counsel both before and during the presidency. While at the White House, President Reagan would have one-on-one lunches with Dr. Kissinger to discuss issues at hand, as well as group meetings in the Oval Office. The two often spoke about ways in which to end Communism and the Cold War. President Reagan valued these sessions immensely, as he knew Dr. Kissinger's advice was born of both experience and a passion for freedom.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dr. Kissinger's entire family. May he rest in peace.

Contact: Melissa Giller

mgiller@reaganfoundation.org

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute logo (PRNewsfoto/The Ronald Reagan Presidential) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute