Martha Rosenberg's Explosive Exposé Reveals Shocking Truths about Big Pharma and Big Food: NewsBlaze

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking new book, investigative journalist Martha Rosenberg exposes the dark underbelly of Big Pharma and Big Food, unraveling a web of deception that threatens public health. Titled "Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Lies," Rosenberg's hard-hitting exposé delves into the covert practices, conflicts of interest, and regulatory lapses that put profits before public safety.

Praise for "Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Lies":

Dr. J. Douglas Bremner, in a comprehensive review at NewsBlaze.com, describes the book as an "excellent resource whose depth of information is belied by the catchy title." The review applauds Rosenberg's meticulous research, highlighting the systematic listing of ways advertising impulses have led to negative health outcomes for Americans.

Read the review: https://newsblaze.com/entertainment/books/crossfire-profit-and-health-analyzing-martha-rosenbergs-big-pharma-big-food-big-lies_194425/

Key Revelations:

Marketing Disguised as Medical Education: Rosenberg unveils how pharmaceutical and agricultural industries manipulate public health through deceptive marketing disguised as medical education and research. Lobbying and Conflicts of Interest: The book sheds light on aggressive lobbying and high-level conflicts of interest that compromise the integrity of the industries, putting the public at risk. Whistle-Blower Testimonies: With the trust of many doctors, researchers, and experts, Rosenberg presents explosive material from whistle-blowers, scientists, unsealed lawsuits, and industry insiders who expose the truth behind closed doors. Government Complicity: The exposé details government complicity, regulatory food- and drug-safety lapses, and legislative injustices that prioritize business interests over consumer welfare.

Doctor's Insights:

Profit and Health Crossfire: The review addresses the nexus of profit and health, exploring how pharmaceutical and agricultural corporations prioritize profitability over the well-being of consumers.

America – Europe Comparison: A comparison reveals stark differences, with Americans paying more for medications and experiencing worse healthcare outcomes.

Negative Health Outcomes: The book uncovers instances where advertising tactics have contributed to negative health outcomes, such as the misleading marketing of bisphosphonate drugs.

Reader Call to Action:

For anyone concerned about the safety of the drugs they take and the food they eat, Rosenberg's exposé is a must-read. Readers gain insights from insider revelations and make informed decisions about their health.

About Author Martha Rosenberg:

Martha Rosenberg is the senior Health Reporter for NewsBlaze, and contributes to British Medical Journal (BMJ), Consumer Reports, Public Citizen, the Annenberg Center for Health Journalism at the University of Southern California at San Francisco and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. She has appeared on CSPAN, National Public Radio and lectured at the medical school and university levels. Her latest book, "Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Lies," is a compelling exploration of the hidden forces shaping the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

Trained in pharmacology, Rosenberg gives voice to whistleblowers in both the drug and food industries seeking to expose wrongdoing against workers, patients and the public.

Martha Rosenberg has been an important part of the NewsBlaze team since her first story in NewsBlaze in December 2006. Her work can be seen on her profile page. https://newsblaze.com/author/rose/

Connect with Martha Rosenberg via NewsBlaze or on Twitter @MarthRosenberg.

About NewsBlaze Pty. Ltd.

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which helps build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services for the publishers that make up the World City Press Network. Visit NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

Book Details:

Title: Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Lies, Exposing the Dangers Within the Pharmaceutical and Agriculture Industries

Author: Martha Rosenberg

Publication Date: October 2023

Available at Amazon https://amzn.to/3Go1A9G and all fine booksellers.

978-1-63388-935-4 $21.95, Paperback / softback

978-1-63388-979-8 $20.50, Electronic book text

Imprint: Prometheus, 396 pages, Size: 6 x 8¾

Media Contact: For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews, please contact Alan Gray at media@maxmention.com or +1 775 241 8446 or visit https://MaxMention.com

