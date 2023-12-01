Tell Me Something Good
Mazda Reports November Sales Results

Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 27,715 vehicles, an increase of 3 percent compared to November 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 323,836 vehicles; an increase of 21 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 4,677 vehicles in November, an increase of 8 percent compared to November 2022.

Sales Highlights

  • Second best November total sales with 27,715 vehicles sold
  • Best-ever monthly sales of CX-90 with 5,055 vehicles sold
  • Best-ever November sales of CX-50 with 3,954 vehicles sold
  • Best-ever November sales of CX-30 with 6,193 vehicles sold

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 4,943 vehicles, an increase of 61.2 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 54,176 vehicles; an increase of 14.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 8,607   vehicles, an increase of 109 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 68,713 vehicles; an increase of 67 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date
















November

November

YOY %

% MTD


November

November

YOY %

% MTD




2023

2022

Change

DSR


2023

2022

Change

DSR















Mazda3

2,504

3,023

(17.2) %

(17.2) %


28,073

25,781

8.9 %

8.9 %



Mazda 3 Sdn

1,415

2,124

(33.4) %

(33.4) %


15633

11,952

30.8 %

30.8 %



Mazda 3 HB

1,089

899

21.1 %

21.1 %


12440

13,829

(10.0) %

(10.0) %















Mazda6

0

0

-

-


0

335

(100.0) %

(100.0) %















MX-5 Miata

451

449

0.4 %

0.4 %


8,551

5,433

57.4 %

57.4 %



MX-5

182

243

(25.1) %

(25.1) %


4435

2,199

101.7 %

101.7 %



MXR

269

206

30.6 %

30.6 %


4116

3,234

27.3 %

27.3 %















CX-3

-

0

-

-


-

0

-

-



CX-30

6,193

4,457

38.9 %

38.9 %


71403

48,510

47.2 %

47.2 %



CX-5

9,556

12,692

(24.7) %

(24.7) %


133374

138,082

(3.4) %

(3.4) %



CX-9

2

4,025

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


17449

30,885

(43.5) %

(43.5) %



CX-50

3,954

2,260

75.0 %

75.0 %


38841

18,266

112.6 %

112.6 %



MX-30

0

0

-

-


100

324

(69.1) %

(69.1) %



CX-90

5,055

0

-

-


26045

0

-

-



CARS

2,955

3,472

(14.9) %

(14.9) %


36,624

31,549

16.1 %

16.1 %



TRUCKS

24,760

23,434

5.7 %

5.7 %


287,212

236,067

21.7 %

21.7 %















TOTAL

27,715

26,906

3.0 %

3.0 %


323,836

267,616

21.0 %

21.0 %



























*Selling Days

25

25




280

280









































Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

