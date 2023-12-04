Sedgwick promotes Leah Cooper to Global Chief Digital Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has named Leah Cooper Global Chief Digital Officer, a newly formed role. With expanded responsibilities, Cooper will lead Sedgwick's technology research and development efforts, as well as collaborate with all company disciplines and business lines to further advance and execute on the company's digital roadmap and transformation strategy.

Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

Cooper is widely recognized as a leading expert in the field of claims technology and for her fluency in outlining and explaining tech-forward solutions. She most recently served as Sedgwick's Managing Director of Global Consumer Technology. Prior to this, Cooper held positions as Vice President, and later, Senior Vice President of IT Applications, overseeing design and development of Sedgwick's client-facing technology. Cooper joined the company through Absentys — a software development and service provider helping employers comply with federal and state leave and accommodation regulations — which she co-founded and was acquired by Sedgwick in 2014.

"Leah is an integral part of our technology leadership team. She always looks to improve the employee and customer experience by identifying, streamlining, and implementing innovative technology-based solutions," said Jason Landrum, Sedgwick's Global Chief Information Officer. "Leah brings a fresh, out-of-the-box perspective to every project and works seamlessly with numerous teams and stakeholders to deliver key strategic solutions. She has proven her capabilities time and time again and inspires everyone around her."

Under Cooper's leadership, the Sedgwick technology team designed and built smart.ly, a leading-edge, cloud-based, multilingual platform that enables web-based and API-driven claim intake and submission. Thanks to smart.ly, Sedgwick received the 2020 CIO 100 Award, 2020 Business Insurance Innovation Award and the 2021 Marsh Quigley Award for Innovation.

Earlier this year, Cooper assembled a team dedicated to developing strategic and practical use cases for generative AI, and her expertise was instrumental in launching Sedgwick's industry-first ChatGPT tool, Sidekick.

"Sedgwick has always been at the forefront of technology-based solutions, and we remain committed to providing state-of-the-art platforms for our valued clients and colleagues," Cooper said. "I am grateful for this opportunity, which allows me to continue exploring my passion: tackling complex problems with innovative technology solutions."

Cooper was recognized in 2022 as a Business Insurance Women to Watch honoree. She holds a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and recently earned a Certificate of Specialization in Entrepreneurship Innovation from Harvard Business School Online.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

