VIVID EV Set to Unveil its Latest NEV, Anthem, at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVID EV, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, is proud to announce the launch of its newest line of neighborhood electric vehicle, Anthem, during the PGA Show from January 23rd - 26th in Orlando, Florida.

The Anthem, VIVID EV's new addition to the neighborhood electric vehicle market, is expected to take make waves with its sleek exterior, spacious interior, and impressive features. The Anthem is not only stylish; it's also environmentally friendly, boasting zero-emission technologies that enable it to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable living.

"We're excited to introduce the Anthem as our newest line of neighborhood electric vehicle at the PGA Show in Orlando," said VIVID EV CMO, Brett McNeilly. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the Anthem embodies all that VIVID EV stands for: innovative design, reliable performance, and sustainability. We believe that the Anthem is a game-changer in the NEV industry."

The VIVID EV booth at the PGA Show will give dealers the opportunity to experience the Anthem and other VIVID EV vehicles' first-hand. Dealers will have the opportunity to ask questions about the features of the Anthem.

The Anthem comes in various sizes, colors, and features that cater to any lifestyle, and with its advanced technology, the user experience of driving an electric vehicle has never been better.

For more information about VIVID EV, visit www.vivid-ev.com or follow VIVID EV on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

