BackBox Network Vulnerability Manager Named Best Vulnerability Management Solution in American Security Today 'ASTORS' Awards

BackBox has been recognized with two network security awards for Network Vulnerability Manager since launching the capability in October

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , the world's most trusted network automation platform, announces that its Network Vulnerability Manager (NVM) has been named Best Vulnerability Management Solution in the 2023 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards. The 'ASTORS' are awarded by American Security Today.

"As BackBox continues to innovate in the realm of network security, our latest offering, the Network Vulnerability Manager (NVM), stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence," said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. "With NVM, network operations teams can have even greater confidence in the resilience and safety of their organizational networks, furthering our mission to provide peace of mind in an ever-evolving digital world," said Kahl.

American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards recognize industry leaders in physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness, as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in acknowledgment of their outstanding security efforts. The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

"BackBox has been recognized for its innovative approach to enhancing network security and resilience with the introduction of Network Vulnerability Manager," said Michael J. Madsen, AST's Publisher. "This tool was carefully evaluated for its technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," he added.

About BackBox

BackBox is a Network Automation Platform that supports network and security device automation of over 180 vendors, with thousands of pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox gives administrators the confidence that automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com/product .

