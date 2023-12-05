Ballotpedia Launches "RCV Info Hub," a Comprehensive, Nonpartisan Resource on Ranked-Choice Voting

New, unbiased resource includes updates on 2023 RCV ballot measures, history, arguments, and trends

MIDDLETON, Wis., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia has assembled its coverage, analysis, and expert commentary on ranked-choice voting, sometimes called instant-runoff voting, into a new knowledge base for voters, researchers, and the media: " RCV Info Hub ."

Ballotpedia created the RCV Info Hub to address the lack of neutral resources to help voters understand what RCV is, how it's used, its history, and why people support or oppose its use.

This comprehensive new resource covers:

How RCV works – the general steps involved in ranked-choice voting (RCV) and detailed examples of its application – the general steps involved in ranked-choice voting (RCV) and detailed examples of its application

Related terms – Terms and phrases commonly associated with ranked-choice voting – Terms and phrases commonly associated with ranked-choice voting

Where RCV is used – Current use of ranked-choice voting systems in the U.S. – Current use of ranked-choice voting systems in the U.S.

History of RCV – Background on the use of ranked-choice voting in the U.S., including localities that no longer use RCV after implementing it in local elections – Background on the use of ranked-choice voting in the U.S., including localities that no longer use RCV after implementing it in local elections

Arguments for and against ranked-choice voting

State legislation – state legislation dealing with ranked-choice voting – state legislation dealing with ranked-choice voting

Ballot measures – statewide and local ballot measures dealing with ranked-choice voting and other electoral system changes – statewide and local ballot measures dealing with ranked-choice voting and other electoral system changes

"Ranked choice voting has been around for more than 100 years," said Geoff Pallay, Ballotpedia Editor-in-Chief. "But it's only been in the last few years that RCV has really become an issue at the state and local level. We identified a lack of neutral, accurate, nonpartisan, up-to-date information on RCV, and put together our RCV Info Hub to fill that knowledge gap."

2023 and 2024 RCV ballot measures and legislation

"We're seeing a record number of proposed RCV state ballot measures," said Pallay. "In 2024 Oregon and Nevada will decide on RCV measures. Arizona, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, and Colorado could as well. And in Alaska, where RCV was adopted in 2020, an initiative to repeal the electoral system has been proposed."

"There's a growing interest, for and against, RCV in state legislatures," Pallay said. "This year alone, there were 113 bills related to RCV in 38 states – some to allow the process, others to ban it. We are tracking all of them."

In the coming year, Ballotpedia's RCV knowledge base will expand to include reporting on new state and local RCV efforts, as well as regular legislative updates. "2024 is going to be an interesting year for RCV, particularly at the statewide level. Will more voters agree to use the system to choose their elected officials? Or will they stick with the system they have? Either way, Ballotpedia will be covering it all in its RCV Info Hub," said Pallay.

RCV historic overview

local RCV measure was in The firstRCV measure was in Los Angeles, California , in 1913

local RCV measure to be approved was in The firstRCV measure to bewas in Ashtabula, Ohio , in 1915

state ballot measure on RCV was in The firstballot measure on RCV was in Alaska in 2002 , when the initiative was defeated. However, Alaskans approved an RCV initiative in 2020.

RCV has gained traction since 2018, peaking in 2022 with the highest number of local ranked-choice ballot measures for an even-numbered year since 1947.

This momentum continued in 2023 by reaching the highest number for an odd-numbered year. RCV ballot measure campaigns won each of their races in 2023, indicating that the trend will likely persist into 2024.

Ballotpedia RCV podcast episodes

In addition to its news coverage, Ballotpedia's weekly podcast, On the Ballot , will have four episodes providing in-depth interviews with experts on RCV starting today, December 5. The series includes:

RCV Explained Part 1 (released on 12/5/23) – Joseph Greaney , Ballotpedia Staff Writer , will provide a summary of RCV-related legislation and cover the current landscape (released on 12/5/23) –, will provide a summary of RCV-related legislation and cover the current landscape

RCV Explained Part 2 (to be released on 12/7/23) – An in-depth look at the arguments in favor of adopting and spreading RCV with Deb Otis , Researcher Director at Fair Vote (to be released on 12/7/23) – An in-depth look at the arguments in favor of adopting and spreading RCV with, Researcher Director at

RCV Explained Part 3 (to be released on 12/12/23) – An in-depth look at the arguments against RCV and the perspective of those who would like to see it minimized or eliminated with Trent England , Executive Director at Save Our States (to be released on 12/12/23) – An in-depth look at the arguments against RCV and the perspective of those who would like to see it minimized or eliminated with, Executive Director at

RCV Explained Part 4 (to be released on 12/14/23) – We explore RCV's history, its different variations, and where it might be headed next year with Jack Santucci , Professor at Queens College CUNY (to be released on 12/14/23) – We explore RCV's history, its different variations, and where it might be headed next year with, Professor at

