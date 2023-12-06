OC&C Strategy Consultants Becomes A Certified B Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OC&C Strategy Consultants (OC&C), the global strategy consulting firm, has become a certified B CorporationTM, joining a global community of businesses committed to balancing profit with purpose.

As a Certified B Corporation, OC&C Strategy Consultants has undergone rigorous evaluation by B Lab, meeting high standards for social and environmental impact. This certification also reflects the firm's ongoing dedication to using business as a force for good, evidenced by its legal commitment to stakeholder governance and pledge to continuous improvement.

OC&C has always been committed to building for the long-term – for both their clients and themselves – and B Corp aligns well with these values and initiatives already pursued by the firm. As a people-oriented business, OC&C is dedicated to becoming the best home for the best strategy talent, striving to ensure that individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds are well-equipped to thrive as employees and individuals. This gives OC&C the strongest possible team to provide high quality bespoke advice to their clients.

In the broader community, the firm's commercial client work increasingly embeds environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, and the resources dedicated to pro bono work have continually expanded to nearly 1.5% of all revenue.

Environmentally, the firm has made significant strides in performing in-depth measurements of its carbon emissions and setting and working towards science-based targets to minimise its footprint in the short and long term.

As a Certified B Corp, OC&C Strategy Consultants aims to demonstrate that profitability and social responsibility are not mutually exclusive but integral components of a forward-thinking and impactful business model.

Will Hayllar, OC&C's Global Managing Partner, commented on the announcement:

"We aspired to become a B Corp to put our values into practice - moving beyond profit to make a positive impact on people and the planet. As a global strategy consulting firm growing in size and influence, it's critical to ensure these principles are intrinsic to both our core strategic work for clients and the way our business operates more widely''.

"The foundation of our business is our people. I hope this mark of assurance instils a sense of pride and motivates even greater engagement in our collective mission''.

Deidre Sorensen, Partner and Global Head of ESG, OC&C, added:

"We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with over 7,000 B Corp companies worldwide, united in a commitment to use business as a force for good. And whilst this is a moment to celebrate, we know this is just the beginning. From our carbon footprint to our stakeholders' well-being, every aspect of our impact will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, looking for ways to create positive change. It's daunting to make this commitment, but critical if we want to drive lasting impact in a genuine way.''

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, shared: "We are delighted to welcome OC&C Strategy Consultants to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that OC&C Strategy Consultants are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward".

OC&C looks forward to their exciting new chapter and enthusiastically invites and encourages industry peers to join them in reshaping the consulting landscape and the positive impact they can collectively make.

About OC&C

Founded in 1987, OC&C is a leading global strategy consulting firm that brings clear thinking to the most complex issues facing today's management teams. OC&C's client roster includes some of the world's most respected companies throughout the retail, consumer goods, leisure & hospitality, media, technology, industrial products and services and private equity sectors.

For more information about OC&C Strategy Consultants, please visit occstrategy.com

About B Lab:

B Lab is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes over 7,000 B Corps in 90 countries and 161 industries, and over 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

View original content:

SOURCE OC&C Strategy Consultants