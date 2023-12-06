Premier Truck Rental Welcomes Kelly Genzlinger as Chief Information Officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom truck and trailer company, is thrilled to share that Kelly Genzlinger has joined the leadership team as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Kelly's career in information technology spans several industries, and her knowledge of the automotive industry, data-driven mindset, and leadership experience are crucial components that will advance PTR's innovation-focused and technology-enabled strategy.

In her new role as CIO, Kelly Genzlinger will lead PTR's continuous improvement team, as well as spearhead the implementation of technology, optimize project management efforts, and scale the company's systems.

"We're delighted to have Kelly on board as PTR's new CIO. From the get-go, Kelly had our leadership team thinking critically about our technology stack and looking at how to continuously automate our process and build a technology-enabled strategy. Welcome to PTR, Kelly!" says Adriene Horn, President.

"I'm honored to join an amazing Executive Leadership Team at PTR as their Chief Information Officer and am coming onboard eager to lead the charge in shaping the company's digital landscape, enhancing technology capabilities, and fostering innovation that propels the organization forward," says Kelly.

PTR is a customized truck and trailer rental organization, known for its excellent customer service and national presence. Committed to quality, excellence, and providing unique solutions to contractors, PTR has consistently demonstrated its focus on providing solutions to commercial construction and utility professionals.

Premier Truck Rental extends a warm welcome to Kelly Genzlinger and eagerly anticipates the positive influence her leadership and expertise will have on the organization. For more information about PTR, visit www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental

At Premier Truck Rental (PTR), our commitment is to provide the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you to make sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

