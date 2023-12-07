DDB WW Global CEO Alex Lubar appoints Tomas Gonsorcik as Global Chief Strategy Officer

Former North America CSO elevated as Lubar further strengthens his global leadership team

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide announces today that Tomas Gonsorcik has been elevated from Chief Strategy Officer, North America to Global Chief Strategy Officer. In this new role, Gonsorcik will oversee the strategy practice across DDB's global network of creative agencies. He will partner closely with Lubar, as well as Global President & Chief Operating Officer Glen Lomas, and newly appointed Chaka Sobhani, President & Chief Creative Officer, International. He will also join DDB's global leadership team and partner with DDB global planners and creative teams to inspire creativity that has the power to move consumers and impact positive change in their behavior.

Tomas Gonsorcik, Global CSO, DDB Worldwide (PRNewswire)

Originally from Slovakia with London and NYC agency experience, Gonsorcik has led strategy on global brands such as The Coca Cola Company, New Balance, The Ford Motor Company, Colgate-Palmolive and McDonald's. Since joining the network in September 2022, Tomas has focused on codifying DDB's strategic excellence into a universal language for the network's global planning community with a focus on emotional advantage, creative impact and effectiveness.

Gonsorcik has also initiated DDB's partnership with Parley For The Oceans, becoming DDB's sustainability spokesperson. He is a member of DDB's Global Sustainability and AI Councils and is leading the ongoing development of proprietary strategic tools with DDB's Global Strategic Council that are used to impact effective creativity that fuels client growth. Tomas is also the co-chair of the 4A's Strategy Committee and sits on the WARC Global Effectiveness Council. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at VMLY&R.

Said Lubar: "Tomas is an outstanding strategist, who combines brand smarts with a deep understanding of the modern consumer. He knows how to lead and inspire people from the front. A true partner, he epitomizes the DDB belief that you should be talented and nice. We are lucky to have him join our global leadership team."

Said Gonsorcik: "It's been an incredible ride since joining DDB North America last year, contributing to the transformation of DDB Chicago and adam&eveDDB NYC while building connections with our global community of some of the best agencies in the industry. This is a very special agency network and it not only shows in our unique culture that you can feel in every office, but in our talent and our world class creative product. It is an absolute honor to now have the opportunity to spotlight, scale and accelerate our strategic product on a broader, worldwide level. To do so with Chaka, Alex, and the global leadership team while carrying forward the legacy of Bill Bernbach's agency, is a dream come true."

Gonsorcik will work primarily out of DDB's global headquarters in NYC.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks which includes DDB branded agencies, along with adam&eveDDB (London, Berlin, New York), DM9 and Africa (both in Brazil), alma (Miami), Mango, Track and Rodgers Townsend. DDB has been awarded numerous accolades from the industry's leading awards shows including 2023 Global Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, D&AD Agency Network of the Year for three consecutive years 2023, 2022, 2021, and Effies US Agency of the Year in 2022 and 2023. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include MARS, McDonald's, Molson Coors, Volkswagen, Reynolds Consumer Products, Peloton, JetBlue, Adidas, Lucozade, CALM, PlayStation, Marmite, Waitrose & Partners, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 8,000 employees across 140 offices in over 60 countries, with its headquarters in New York, NY.

CONTACT

Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, DDB Worldwide

press@ddb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DDB Worldwide