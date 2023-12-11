Binance Demonstrates Commitment to User-Led Innovation, Validated Over 240 User Suggestions in November 2023

Processing thousands of user suggestions monthly through its official feedback channel, the global blockchain ecosystem underscores its commitment to user-driven innovation by introducing various enhancements and updates across various products

MANAMAN, Bahrain, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is happy to share that a total of 246 feature suggestions received from users via its Feature Request & Feedback Board were validated in November this year. This user-focused feedback process is part of Binance's dedication to its community, and is a key element for why Binance has been able to keep building and improving over the years.

Each month, the product teams at Binance carefully review and evaluate thousands of users' feedback, suggestions and ideas. Doing so offers valuable insights for Binance as the organization continues to roll out the next generation of products, with its users and their needs at its core.

Key enhancements and updates made in November 2023 include:

Elevating users' P2P experience : Making P2P transactions on Binance has become more user-friendly, secure and accessible than ever before. Notable enhancements include: introduction of mobile web for the P2P Merchant Portal, ability to pin selected P2P featured ads at the top of the marketplace, and support for video uploads in the P2P chat. These enhancements provide increased convenience and functionality to the Binance P2P platform, thereby boosting both users' and merchants' P2P trading experience.

Streamlining users' financial transactions : Binance 's deposits and withdrawals processes have gone through several updates, resulting in increased flexibility, clarity and convenience for users when managing their funds. For instance, users can now choose both spot and funding wallets during the crypto withdrawal process. Users benefit from quicker and more convenient fund management due to this streamlining. Binance has also introduced a new confirmation step on the crypto deposit page to help minimize errors and create a simplified process.

Enhancing users' trading through intuitive dashboards: The dashboards on Binance have been revamped, simplified and optimized to enhance clarity and ease of use. The newly designed interfaces on both web and app platforms make it easier for users to navigate market trends, manage assets, and execute transactions in a simplified and personalized way. In the case of the Market and Assets dashboards, for instance, the new design intentionally focuses on essential information only. Users are thus able to easily track market trends and make informed decisions without the distraction of unnecessary elements.

In addition to the enhancements and updates covered above, there are many other releases by the Binance team in November. A list of some of these other releases are as follows:

User interface and trading tools : sidebar integration, internal transfer page optimization, security settings integration, deposit and withdrawal details with CS bot, kline enhancements

P2P and wallet features : P2P new user coach on Lite version, cashlink mint/burn process for P2P, revoke messages in P2P chat room, wallet history enhancements

Copy Trading enhancements : support API trading for lead traders, privacy options for lead traders, addition of copy trading on Market Discover page

Futures trading enhancements : Futures price alert, new BBO order type, clearer fee info on position history, one-stop derivative data info page

Options trading enhancements: T-shaped quote in Binance Pro, Options heat map

The updates and enhancements shared above are just a glimpse of the many improvements made by Binance in November. Each of these developments, from the user-friendly P2P transaction features, the streamlined deposits and withdrawals process, and the refined dashboards, reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to its users and community.

For the latest updates to Binance's product suite, do look out for weekly #BinanceBuild updates on the organization's official social channels . Monthly #BinanceBuild recaps will also be posted on Binance Blog .

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply. You are responsible for informing yourself about and observing any restrictions and/or requirements imposed with respect to the access to and use of any products and services offered by or available through Binance in each country or region from which they are accessed by you or on your behalf. Binance reserves the right to change, modify or impose additional restrictions with respect to the access to and use of any products and/or services offered from time to time in its sole discretion at any time without notification.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Binance